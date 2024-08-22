Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Uzbekistan For State Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Uzbekistan for a state visit on August 22, Azernews reports.

A guard of honour was lined up for the head of state at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Uzbekistan's Prime Abdulla Aripov, and other officials.