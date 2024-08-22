Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Uzbekistan For State Visit
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of
Uzbekistan for a state visit on August 22,
Azernews reports.
A guard of honour was lined up for the head of state at Islam
Karimov Tashkent International Airport, decorated with the national
flags of the two countries.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were
welcomed by Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, and other
officials.
