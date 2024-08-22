Italian yacht capsizes, killing 6 including British billionaire

(MENAFN) Mike Lynch, a British tech entrepreneur and billionaire, tragically lost his life when the vessel he owned capsized off the Italian coast on Monday. Lynch, who was 59, was among six people confirmed dead in the incident, while his 18-year-old daughter remains missing. The yacht, a 56-meter British-flagged superyacht named Bayesian, sank approximately 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) east of Palermo in southern Italy amid severe weather conditions.



The Italian coast guard, utilizing an underwater search robot and divers from the Italian Fire Department, has recovered two bodies, including Lynch's. The ongoing search effort continues for his daughter. Giovanni Constantino, CEO of the Italian Sea Group, indicated that human error might have played a role in the tragedy. He noted that although a storm was expected, the vessel's sinking was due to significant water intake.



An investigation has been launched into the cause of the disaster, with prosecutors questioning witnesses, including the yacht's captain, James Cutfield. The precise cause of the incident remains under investigation.



Angela Bacares, Lynch’s wife, was among those rescued. The yacht, which was hit by heavy rains and stormy weather, had 21 people aboard at the time of the sinking. In addition to Lynch, the yacht’s chef, Recaldo Thomas, was also found dead shortly after the sinking. Local media have reported that two more bodies were recovered on Wednesday, though their identities have not been confirmed. The passengers on the yacht came from various countries, including the UK, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, France, Ireland, the US, and Canada.

