Kuwait Hlt Ministry Kick Starts Annual Chronic Conditions Awareness Campaign
Date
8/22/2024 8:03:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- The health Ministry said on Thursday that its annual campaign to spread awareness on chronic conditions began as part of its sustainable development program to combat disease and illness.
Speaking to the press, Director of Health Performance Department at the Ministry Dr. Abeer Al-Baho revealed that chronic conditions were on the rise, pointing out that bad habits such as smoking was on the increase with 42.6 percent of males and 2.9 percent for females.
Physical inactivity was up to 39 percent and obesity up 34.7 percent amongst adults over 19 years old, she added.
On obesity in particular, she added that extreme obesity was prevalent among teenagers and adults around the world due to bad eating habits, lack of exercise, and other causes, saying that obesity might strike children in families in a percentage of around 25 to 30.
The solution, Dr. Al-Baho said, would be through seeking better habits and professional medical help in chronic cases, stressing that the main cause of chronic diseases could be avoid with smart choices and better health management. (end)
mrf
MENAFN22082024000071011013ID1108589293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.