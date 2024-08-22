XCAD Enhances Content Creator Monetisation With The World’S First Centralised Exchange Platform, Creatorex

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on the momentum of the recent creator token launches, the CEX aims to provide a seamless creator token trading experience





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - XCAD , a leading Watch2Earn tokenisation for YouTubers, proudly unveils its latest development, CreatorEX , the world's first sophisticated creator token centralised exchange platform. The new CEX follows the success of the recent creator token launch TheDonato, offering an intuitive interface designed for those new to the cryptocurrency domain. CreatorEX seamlessly marries user-friendliness with innovative tokenisation technology, empowering fans to actively support their favourite YouTubers while earning rewards through their engagement.

CreatorEX now features the live trading of TheDonato's $DON, with many more creator tokens on the horizon. The exchange offers a seamless trading experience that further empowers the use of blockchain technology in monetising content creation.

Oliver Bell, CEO and Co-Founder of XCAD Network , is thrilled about the announcement:“The swift expansion of the creator economy parallels the rapid surge in blockchain technology and adoption, fueling an increase in trading activities. As the world's first-ever creator token centralised exchange, the launch of CreatorEX has brought together both the growth of the creator economy and blockchain projects in a mutually beneficial dynamic. This not only enhances monetisation opportunities for content creators but also enriches the engagement experience for their fanbase, fostering a cycle of reward and support between creators and viewers. We aspire to make CreatorEX the designated home for all creator token trading, aiming to transform it into the central platform where the exchange of value and interaction meets innovation.”

With an impressive US$5.2 trillion in trading volume on centralised exchanges in May, CEXs offer the ease of entry and convenience of user-friendly and commonly used trading. CreatorEX's entry to the market marks the coalition of the creator economy with the growing crypto space, in which content creators and their fanbase can collaboratively grow.

XCAD Network CEX token marks another step in its roadmap to empower the creator economy, after the launch of the $DON token, which skyrocketed to 100x within the first 24 hours, and is now sitting at 25x.

For more information about CreatorEX, please visit .

-END-

About XCAD Network

XCAD Network is a pioneer in the Watch2Earn revolution, bridging the gap between creators and fans through its tokenisation ecosystem. Having onboarded creators with over 800 million combined subscribers, XCAD empowers creators by launching their own tokens and provides rewards for fan loyalty in addition to a role in decision-making via Creator Token holding.





Discover more at





Media Contact:





Yousef Alami

...





Jeffrey Chow

...