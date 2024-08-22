Central Bank of Iran approves directive allowing banks to bolster stock market

(MENAFN) The Central of Iran (CBI) has recently approved a directive allowing Iranian banks to allocate up to 100 trillion rials (approximately USD200 million) to bolster the stock market. This decision, announced by an Iranian news agency, was made during a meeting of the CBI Supreme Council led by Governor Mohammadreza Farzin on Tuesday.



Governor Farzin emphasized that the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) should address shareholders' concerns when channeling these funds into the capital market. He stressed the importance of ensuring that this financial support has a meaningful and beneficial impact on the market.



In addition to this directive, Farzin outlined several new measures designed to support the stock market and small shareholders. The central bank's strategy includes three key initiatives: First, providing guarantees for 3.6 quadrillion rials (about USD7.2 billion) in bonds issued by operational banks to fund working capital for listed companies. Second, issuing 2 billion euros in foreign currency sukuk bonds to support development projects in the petrochemical and mining sectors. Third, offering 1.5 billion euros in foreign currency loans to listed companies with foreign exchange income and export-focused plans, aimed at boosting their export activities.



Majid Eshqi, head of the SEO, also indicated that banks, major holdings, and government entities are set to collaborate on supporting the stock market. Eshqi highlighted that recent decisions by the Supreme Council of the Stock Market are focused on providing funding and capital through the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund (CMDSF), as reported by another news agency.

