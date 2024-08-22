Onebill Software Recognized As A Visionary In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Recurring Billing Applications Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

OneBill , a leading billing and revenue management platform, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications. The August 6 2024 report, authored by Mark Lewis and Robert Anderson, evaluates vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Founded in 2011, OneBill provides an end-to-end integrated billing and revenue management that is easily configured to meet the diverse needs of various industries, including communications service providers, IoT, XaaS, financial services, high tech, logistics, automotive & mobility services, GenAI, and media & entertainment.

At OneBill, we see our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications as a strong affirmation of our alignment with the key features identified as essential for success in this market. OneBill's solution seamlessly handles a wide variety of billing scenarios, including fixed recurring billing, one-time, usage-based, and hybrid/mixed billing, ensuring that all types of charges are accurately aggregated into periodic invoices for each customer. OneBill excels at enabling businesses with unlimited possibilities to monetize their offerings through any pricing model via any channel and streamline end-to-end revenue operations within a single, powerful billing and monetization platform.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OneBill:

OneBill is an end-to-end billing and monetization platform designed to eliminate the limitations of traditional billing systems. It empowers businesses to monetize their offerings through any pricing model and via any channel. By streamlining the entire revenue lifecycle within a single unified platform, OneBill provides a single source of truth, enabling informed decision-making while dramatically reducing costs.

