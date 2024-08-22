(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Coverage in the Adsorbent Report - Adjacent Study on the Polymeric Adsorbent Market, BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbent Market, Mineral Adsorbent Market, and Zeolite Adsorbents Market, Revenue Analysis of North America Adsorbent Market, Demand Analysis of India Adsorbents Market, Consumption Analysis of Adsorbent Market

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adsorbent market is valued at USD 5,757.10 million in 2024 and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 10,117.20 million by 2034. The adsorbent market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2024 to 2034.



Demand for adsorbents used in air pollution management applications is rising as concerns regarding air quality and its effects on human health become more prominent. Pollutants including nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can be effectively removed from vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions by using adsorbents like activated carbon and zeolites. The need for adsorbent-based air purification systems is growing as governments impose more stringent rules to reduce air pollution.

Adsorbent applications in water treatment are expanding due to the need for clean water. Adsorbents are used to treat drinking water, industrial wastewater , and groundwater to remove impurities such as heavy metals, organic pollutants, and microbes. The demand for efficient adsorbent-based water treatment solutions is rising due to urbanization, population growth, and industrial activity. This is particularly true in areas where water shortages and pollution problems are present.

Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural development are occurring in developing countries, especially in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. The need for adsorbents in pollution control and environmental remediation applications is being driven by this rise, which is being accompanied by rising pollution levels and environmental concerns. The need for adsorbents in water treatment , healthcare, and pharmaceutical applications is also increasing due to these regions' developing healthcare infrastructure and growing living standards. The demand for adsorbents is generally increasing, helped by the growing market potential in developing nations.

Key Market Highlights

New Applications of Adsorbents are Popping Up

Adsorbents are being used beyond their traditional applications. Like, energy storage systems, they help in getting better energy density, safety, and cycling stability. Lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors are great examples of this.

Membrane separation and Pressure Swing Adoption (PSA) are gas separation technologies that aid in the purification of gases and the capture of greenhouse gases such as CO2.

Adsorbent applications also include environmental remediation, such as groundwater and soil remediation. This includes the elimination of impurities such as heavy metals and organic pollutants. As new adsorbent uses emerge, the market is poised for long-term growth.

Demand is Rising in Developing Economies

In regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, countries are getting more industrial and building more cities. As such, there's a big concern about the environment getting more polluted and people getting sick. So, governments are making rules to alleviate these concerns.

This creates a bigger demand for adsorbents, which help clean up pollution and make water safer to drink. Also, as hospitals and healthcare get better, they need adsorbents too, for medicine and making sure things are clean. All this means that in these countries where things are growing fast, the market for adsorbents is getting bigger too, helping the whole world get cleaner and healthier.

Sustainable Solutions are the Way Ahead

Almost everyone these days is considering how to produce goods without negatively impacting the environment. Because of this, businesses are putting a lot of effort into developing environmentally friendly adsorbents. Rather than employing environmentally hazardous compounds, they are using biomass-based adsorbents.

These are created from things like leftover crops or wood wastes. Also, to prevent them from ending up in the garbage, they are making adsorbents out of recycled plastic and other outdated materials.

These eco-friendly adsorbents are in more demand as people become more conscious of their environmental impact. This keeps the industry expanding and contributes to a greener planet. This helps to keep the industry expanding and the globe greener.









Key Takeaways from the Adsorbent Market Report



The global market size stood at USD 4,718.30 million in 2019.

The molecular sieve segment holds 41.60% of market shares in 2024.

The petroleum & petrochemical segment captured 31.50% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 3.20% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 2.70% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at a 2.40% CAGR through 2034. The market size in India is expected to increase at an 8.40% CAGR through 2034.



“In the adsorbent market, success depends on innovation, collaboration, and consumer focus. Demand is being driven by sustainability, thus, in order to succeed, businesses must give priority to eco-friendly solutions and strategic alliances.” Says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Access the Complete Report for a Comprehensive Overview!

Adsorbent Market Trends Analysis



Air purification solutions that use adsorbents are in demand. Government rules to curb air pollution aid the market.

High-purity medications are getting popular. As such, the adoption of adsorbents in the health and pharmaceutical industries is escalating.

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOFs) and graphene-based adsorbents are being researched. The goal is to get a higher adsorption capacity and enhanced resistance in harsh operating conditions.

Customized adsorbent solutions are seeing a rise in specific industries and applications. This is creating a demand for specialized adsorbents. Bio-inspired adsorbent materials are being researched. They mimic natural processes and structures. They can be promising in various applications like chemical separations and drug delivery.



Adsorbent Market Opportunity Analysis



Interest in space colonization and exploration keeps rising. This means there can be opportunities in space-related applications. This can include waste management in spacecraft and habitats or water recycling during the expedition.

Developing applications for the agricultural sector can be opportunistic. They can be used to address pollution and soil degradation concerns and promote sustainable farming practices.

They can be implemented in building materials like concrete and insulation. This can help to sequester carbon from the atmosphere. The construction industry can evolve to develop carbon-negative building materials with adsorbent properties. They can be used in hydrogen fuel cells. This can lead to advanced hydrogen storage technology and accelerate the commercialization of the hydrogen fuel cell industry .

Competitive Landscape

The adsorbent industry is characterized by strong competition among prominent companies, contending for market dominance and competitive advantage. Leading organizations such as BASF SE, Calgon Carbon Corporation, and Arkema Group use strategic initiatives such as product innovation, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions to retain their competitiveness and growth. These organizations use their technological knowledge, worldwide reach, and strong brand name to distinguish their services and seize market opportunities in a variety of sectors and applications.

Recent Developments



In October 2023, Zeolyst International introduced a branded product line. The new product portfolio brand names are Opal Renew, Opal Infinity, Opal Pure, and Opal Blue. The new brands represent a commitment to driving improvements in zeolite catalysis and adsorption. In June 2023, Clariant introduced Desi Pak® Eco moisture adsorbing packets. It uses bio-based paper derived from sustainably farmed raw materials. They're intended to assist manufacturers and distributors in preserving sealed packed items from moisture damage.

Leading Adsorbent Market Players



BASF SE

TOSOH Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Arkema S.A

CPH Group

Clariant AG

Ecovyst Inc.

Grace & Co.

Spectrum Chemical

Albemarle Corporation

PQ Corp.

Luoyang Jalon Micro-Nano New Materials Co., Ltd

KNT Group

KMI Molecular sieves Inc.

Silkem d.o.o.

Sorbead India

Zeotec Adsorbents Private Limited

Axens S.A

Zeochem AG Siddhartha Industries

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Product types included in the study are activated alumina, activated carbon, molecular sieve, clay, silica gel, and polymeric adsorbent.

By Application:

Petroleum and petrochemicals, chemicals, water treatment, air separation and drying, pharmaceuticals, and food processing are the main applications.

By Region:

Regions considered in the report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Old Source:

Der Adsorbentienmarkt wird im Jahr 2024 auf 5.757,10 Millionen USD geschätzt und soll bis 2034 einen Wert von 10.117,20 Millionen USD übersteigen. Der Adsorbentienmarkt soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,80 % wachsen.

Die Nachfrage nach Adsorbentien für Anwendungen zur Luftreinhaltung steigt, da die Bedenken hinsichtlich der Luftqualität und ihrer Auswirkungen auf die menschliche Gesundheit immer deutlicher werden. Schadstoffe wie Stickoxide (NOx), Schwefeldioxid (SO2) und flüchtige organische Verbindungen (VOCs) können durch den Einsatz von Adsorbentien wie Aktivkohle und Zeolithen wirksam aus Fahrzeugabgasen und Industrieemissionen entfernt werden. Der Bedarf an adsorbentienbasierten Luftreinigungssystemen wächst, da die Regierungen strengere Vorschriften zur Reduzierung der Luftverschmutzung erlassen.

Die Anwendungen von Adsorbentien in der Wasseraufbereitung nehmen aufgrund des Bedarfs an sauberem Wasser zu. Adsorbentien werden zur Aufbereitung von Trinkwasser, Industrieabwasser und Grundwasser verwendet, um Verunreinigungen wie Schwermetalle, organische Schadstoffe und Mikroben zu entfernen. Die Nachfrage nach effizienten, auf Adsorbentien basierenden Wasseraufbereitungslösungen steigt aufgrund von Urbanisierung, Bevölkerungswachstum und Industrietätigkeit. Dies gilt insbesondere in Gebieten, in denen Wasserknappheit und Umweltverschmutzungsprobleme vorliegen.

In Entwicklungsländern, insbesondere im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, in Lateinamerika und Afrika, kommt es zu einer raschen Industrialisierung, Urbanisierung und Infrastrukturentwicklung. Der Bedarf an Adsorbentien in Anwendungen zur Schadstoffbekämpfung und Umweltsanierung wird durch diesen Anstieg vorangetrieben, der mit steigenden Verschmutzungswerten und Umweltbedenken einhergeht. Der Bedarf an Adsorbentien in Wasseraufbereitungs-, Gesundheits- und Pharmaanwendungen steigt ebenfalls aufgrund der sich entwickelnden Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und des steigenden Lebensstandards in diesen Regionen. Die Nachfrage nach Adsorbentien steigt allgemein, unterstützt durch das wachsende Marktpotenzial in Entwicklungsländern.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht zum Adsorbent-Markt

. Die globale Marktgröße betrug im Jahr 2019 4.718,30 Millionen USD.

. Das Segment Molekularsiebe hält im Jahr 2024 41,60 % der Marktanteile.

. Das Segment Erdöl und Petrochemie eroberte im Jahr 2024 31,50 % der Marktanteile.

. Die Marktgröße in den Vereinigten Staaten wird voraussichtlich bis 2034 um durchschnittlich 3,20 % jährlich wachsen.

. Die Marktgröße in Deutschland wird sich bis 2034 voraussichtlich um durchschnittlich 2,70 % jährlich entwickeln.

. Die Marktgröße in Japan wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich um durchschnittlich 2,40 % jährlich wachsen.

. Die Marktgröße in Indien wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich um durchschnittlich 8,40 % jährlich wachsen.

„Auf dem Adsorbent-Markt hängt der Erfolg von Innovation, Zusammenarbeit und Verbraucherorientierung ab. Die Nachfrage wird durch Nachhaltigkeit getrieben. Um erfolgreich zu sein, müssen Unternehmen daher umweltfreundlichen Lösungen und strategischen Allianzen den Vorzug geben“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Adsorptionsmittelindustrie ist durch einen starken Wettbewerb zwischen namhaften Unternehmen gekennzeichnet, die um Marktdominanz und Wettbewerbsvorteile kämpfen. Führende Organisationen wie BASF SE, Calgon Carbon Corporation und Arkema Group nutzen strategische Initiativen wie Produktinnovation, F&E sowie Fusionen und Übernahmen, um ihre Wettbewerbsfähigkeit und ihr Wachstum aufrechtzuerhalten. Diese Organisationen nutzen ihr technologisches Wissen, ihre weltweite Reichweite und ihren starken Markennamen, um ihre Dienstleistungen hervorzuheben und Marktchancen in einer Vielzahl von Branchen und Anwendungen zu nutzen.

Jüngste Entwicklungen

. Im Oktober 2023 führte Zeolyst International eine Markenproduktlinie ein. Die Markennamen des neuen Produktportfolios sind Opal Renew, Opal Infinity, Opal Pure und Opal Blue. Die neuen Marken stehen für das Engagement, Verbesserungen bei der Zeolithkatalyse und -adsorption voranzutreiben.

. Im Juni 2023 führte Clariant die feuchtigkeitsadsorbierenden Beutel Desi Pak® Eco ein. Sie verwenden biobasiertes Papier aus nachhaltig angebauten Rohstoffen. Sie sollen Herstellern und Händlern dabei helfen, versiegelt verpackte Artikel vor Feuchtigkeitsschäden zu schützen.

Führende Akteure auf dem Adsorbentienmarkt

. BASF SE

. TOSOH Corporation

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Arkema S.A

. CPH Group

. Clariant AG

. Ecovyst Inc.

. Grace & Co.

. Spectrum Chemical

. Albemarle Corporation

. PQ Corp.

. Luoyang Jalon Micro-Nano New Materials Co., Ltd

. KNT Group

. KMI Molecular sieves Inc.

. Silkem d.o.o.

. Sorbead India

. Zeotec Adsorbents Private Limited

. Axens S.A

. Zeochem AG

. Siddhartha Industries

Wichtige Marktsegmente

Nach Produkttyp:

Die in der Studie enthaltenen Produkttypen sind aktivierte Tonerde, Aktivkohle, Molekularsieb, Ton, Kieselgel und Polymeradsorbent.

Nach Anwendung:

Erdöl und Petrochemie, Chemikalien, Wasseraufbereitung, Luftzerlegung und -trocknung, Pharmazeutika und Lebensmittelverarbeitung sind die Hauptanwendungsgebiete.

Nach Region:

Die im Bericht berücksichtigten Regionen sind Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika.

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Over the forecast period, the super absorbent polymer market value is anticipated to rise at 5.4% CAGR. It is predicted to increase from USD 9.2 billion in 2024 to USD 15.5 billion in 2034.

Polymer emulsion market revenue is set to expand with a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2022 – 2032 period. The market is anticipated to top a valuation of USD 43,147.5 Million by the end of the forecast period.

The industrial absorbent growth is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034. The global industrial absorbent market is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2034.

Global demand for Zeolite Adsorbents is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 13 Billion by the end of the year 2023, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Over the forecast period, global synthetic zeolite Y adsorbent demand is anticipated to rise at a 4.2% CAGR. The market is predicted to increase from USD 1,252.1 million in 2024 to USD 1,888.2 million in 2034.

The high-silica zeolite market is likely to register a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a high-silica zeolite market share of USD 1.37 Billion in 2032

Demand of polypropylene market is projected to grow at a value of 4.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

The global water treatment polymers market size is expected to attain a valuation of USD 43.32 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 81 billion by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market is poised to rise at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The water treatment chemical market share is predicted to attain a market valuation of USD 38.6 billion in 2024, growing at a sluggish compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Over the forecast period, global water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand is anticipated to rise at 4.6% CAGR. The market is expected to increase from USD 38,588.9 million in 2024 to USD 60,541.2 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube