Clean Room Robot Market Is Projected To Reach $12.28 Billion By 2030 Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Omron Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled, "Clean Room Robot Market By Offering, Type, And End User: Global Opportunity Analysis And Forecast, 2021-2030" the global clean room robot market size was valued at $4.59 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor in the global clean room robot market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC :

Clean room robot is a machine that can execute specific tasks with slight or without human interference. These robots provide precision & speed for material handling & assembly applications in a range of industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electronics, solar panel, and semiconductor manufacturing, which require low levels of environmental pollutants.

The global market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as high demand for contaminant-free equipment & machines and shortage of skilled workforce in the manufacturing sector drive growth of the clean room robot market. In addition, surge in demand for cleanroom robots from the electrical & electronics industry boost the overall clean room robot market growth.

However, high installation cost is a major restraint for the global clean room robot industry. In addition, rise in adoption of collaborative robots for cleanroom applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the industry.

Request For Customization @

Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high adoption of clean room robot products, especially in the manufacturing sector. Factors such as rise in need for automation in organizations and increase in investments in R&D activities accelerate demand for the market.

The global clean room robot market is segmented into offering, type, end user, and region. By offering, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. By type, it is segmented into articulated, SCARA, collaborative robots, parallel robots, and cartesian robots. By end user, it is segregated into aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, manufacturing, healthcare, plastic & rubber, and others.

Region wise, the clean room robot market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in demand from emerging economical countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Arrival of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronic and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, and are estimated to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted global supply chain posing challenges for manufactures to reach customers.

Inquiry Before Buying :

Key Findings Of The Study

. The manufacturing segment is projected to be the major application during the forecast period followed by electrical & electronics. Rise in need for automation in organizations is anticipated to drive demand in the future.

. Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 72% of the clean room robot market share in 2020.

. India is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

. U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America clean room robot market analysis, accounting for approximately 64% share in 2020.

The key players profiled in the report include ABB, Denso Corporation (Denso Robotics), Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.), Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Omron Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnership, and product launch to expand their foothold in the industry.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.