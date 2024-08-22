Discover Innovation In Building & Decoration: Ledes To Showcase At Bdexpo In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As an electrical conduit products manufacturer, Ledes is making its debut at BDExpo. We invite you to visit our booth to talk about your next electrical project

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ledes is thrilled to announce its participation at the 2024 Building & Decoration Expo Los Angeles taking place from September 11-13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. As one of the largest building and construction trade shows on the West Coast, it has attracted over 32,000 construction professionals on previous exhibitions, this expo offers the ideal stage for Ledes to present its cutting-edge product and solutions that redefine modern construction and design.The Building & Decoration Expo is a premier platform that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the future of construction and interior design. It has attracted 957 exhibitors with an exhibition area of 35,00 square meters. The upcoming exhibition in Los Angeles has 250 verified exhibitors, with 8,000 square meters of exhibiting area and over 6,000 qualified products will be showcased at the exhibition, including building and architecture materials, bathrooms and kitchens, hardware tools, and system lighting. With a diverse range of exhibitors and attendees, this event serves as a melting pot of creativity and expertise.As a specialized manufacturer of electrical conduit products, Ledes is making its debut at this exhibition. We are set to showcase several advantageous product series, including:UL Conduit Series:Schedule 40 PVC ConduitSchedule 80 PVC conduitDB60, DB100, DB120 utility ductType A & type EB PVC rigid conduitSch 40 & 80 LSZH conduitFlexible ENT conduitBend and elbows, couplings, reducer, connectors, adapter, electrical boxes of gang boxes, wall boxes, conduit bodies and more.Standards:UL651, UL1653, UL514C, NAMA TC2UL LISTEDCSA Conduit Series:Rigid PVC conduitDB2 ductENT conduitElbows, couplings, adapters, single gang box, concrete wall box, slab box, conduit body and more.Standards:CSA C22.2 No.211.2, C22.2 No.211.1, C22.2 No.85, C22.2 No.18.2CSA CERTIFIEDLow Smoke Halogen Free Conduit Series:LSZH rigid conduit ( Heavy Duty & Medium Duty)LSZH flexible conduit ( Heavy Duty & Medium Duty)Connectors of bends, couplers, adaptor, tee; Electrical boxes of adaptable box, junction box, switch box and more.Standards:AS/NZS 2053, IEC61386, IEC60670, IEC60754, ASTM E662Ledes' conduit products are renowned for their exceptional quality, durability, and design versatility. Whether you are looking for aesthetic appeal, functionality, or sustainability, Ledes has the perfect solution to meet your needs. With a focus on innovation and performance, we guarantee products that exceed expectations.We cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #F201, Hall - G at the Building & Decoration Expo in Los Angeles to explore our products up close and discover how Ledes can elevate your next project. Our team of experts will be on hand to provide insights, answer your queries, and guide you through our product offerings. Join us in exploring possibilities, drawing inspiration from our vision, and together, let's craft spaces that resonate with style, sustainability, and sophistication.About LedesLedes is a renowned manufacturer of electrical conduit products with over a decade of experience, stands as the first and only Chinese manufacturer to be UL and CSA certified. Recognized for quality and safety, Ledes' conduit products have been integral in major projects worldwide, including the CHPE electricity project and A.B Brown Station in New York, the Melbourne Tunnel project, the PV2 solar station project in Abu Dhabi, and a 2.6GW project in Saudi Arabia etc. With a global reputation for quality and service, Ledes continues to be the preferred choice for customers worldwide.Contact: +86 15338388502Whatsapp: +86 15338388502Email Address: ...

