Rajasthan Govt Constitutes 7 Teams For Inspection Of Illegal Mining

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) The Rajasthan on Thursday said that seven teams have been constituted for inspection of illegal mining, an official said.

He said that these teams have been formed on the instruction of Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma - who also holds the of Mines & Geology portfolio - instructed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities.

“These seven teams of five members each have been formed under senior officers for effective action and surprise inspection against illegal mining, and storage. Along with including technical officers in the teams, arrangements have been made to provide Border Home Guards,” said Director Mines Bhagwati Prasad Kalal.

Kalal said that all seven team members have been authorised to take action against illegal mining activities at other places outside their jurisdiction under rules 54 and 60 of the Rajasthan Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2017.

“On reaching a designated area, the team members will divide themselves into two separate teams along with the Border Home Guards and take action as per the rules. Along with providing two vehicles to all the teams, the zonal additional directors have been asked to provide vehicles in special circumstances,” the official said.

He said that Additional Director Vigilance P.R. Ameta will do the monitoring at the headquarters level.

“On receiving written or verbal orders from the directorate or zone level, the concerned team will reach the designated place along with the Home Guards and ensure immediate action,” the official said.