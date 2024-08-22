US shares start Wednesday’s session higher ahead of Fed minutes’ release

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, major US stock experienced modest gains as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting. The Industrial Average saw an increase of 49 points, or 0.12 percent, reaching 40,884 by 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT). Similarly, the added 16 points, or 0.3 percent, climbing to 5,613, while the Composite rose by 62 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,879. The uptick in stock prices reflected a positive sentiment in the market ahead of the detailed insights from the Fed's meeting.



Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the "fear index," climbed by 2.6 percent to 16.30, indicating a slight increase in market anxiety. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note declined by 0.3 percent to 3.808 percent, signaling a decrease in long-term interest rates. The US dollar index remained steady at 101.45, while the euro experienced a slight decline of 0.13 percent against the dollar, trading at USD1.1102.



Precious metals, however, faced a downturn. Gold prices fell by 0.5 percent, settling at USD2,502 per ounce, and silver prices decreased by 0.25 percent, reaching USD29.36 per ounce. In contrast, oil prices saw a modest rise of approximately 0.5 percent. The global benchmark Brent crude was priced at USD77.58 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at USD73.56 per barrel, reflecting a positive trend in the oil market.



In a recent update, the Federal Reserve maintained its federal funds rate at the 5.25 percent-5.5 percent target range on July 31, as anticipated. This rate is the highest in 23 years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a post-meeting press conference, suggested that improved confidence regarding inflation and a robust labor market could potentially lead to a rate cut in September. This possibility has been a point of interest for market participants closely monitoring the central bank's policy direction.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589196