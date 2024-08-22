Arabic news agency claims Netanyahu wont consent Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has dismissed a ceasefire proposal that includes ending the conflict in Gaza, according to Al Jazeera. This development comes in the wake of recent efforts led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with Netanyahu on Monday to discuss a potential ceasefire and the release of hostages.



While Blinken initially indicated that Netanyahu had accepted the US ceasefire proposal, subsequent reports suggest that this may not be the case. The White House later stated that notable progress was made during discussions in Doha last week, involving officials from Israel, Qatar, the US, and Egypt. However, Hamas did not participate in these talks, citing the lack of a clear plan.



On Tuesday, Netanyahu reportedly informed families of hostages that a ceasefire might not be achieved and reaffirmed Israel’s stance on maintaining control over the Gaza-Egypt border. The Prime Minister stated that Israel would not relinquish control of the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzer Corridor, key strategic areas along the Gaza-Egypt border and within Gaza respectively.



Netanyahu emphasized that retaining Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops along the Philadelphi Corridor was crucial for pressuring Hamas and addressing their demands. The Prime Minister’s statements reflect ongoing tensions and disagreements regarding the terms of any potential ceasefire.



Hamas, for its part, rejected the latest ceasefire proposal from the US, accusing it of aligning too closely with Netanyahu’s conditions. The ongoing conflict and the complex negotiations underscore the challenges faced in reaching a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.

