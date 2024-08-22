ACCA and University of Madras to Host International Conference in Chennai on Trends and Innovations Reshaping Global Finance

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 22, 2024: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a global body for professional accountants, in partnership with the Department of Commerce, University of Madras, and the Department of BHonours, Stella Maris College, Chennai, is set to host an International Conference titled ‘Pioneering Trends and Innovations Reshaping the Global Finance Landscape’ on August 22, 2024.

The two-day event, scheduled to take place in the city, will bring together finance scholars, researchers, accountancy practitioners, and industry experts from around the world. The conference will focus on the critical role of accountancy professionals in driving financial stability, innovation, and sustainable growth, contributing to the development of a robust and resilient global economy.

Notable speakers and panellists who will address the conference will include leaders from leading Indian and global corporates and accounting firms, as well as senior professors from top universities and colleges in Chennai.

The conference will address key issues such as digital transformation in finance, sustainable business practices, the impact of disruptive technologies, the future of work, advancements in artificial intelligence and fintech, global supply chain management, and the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

The event aims to provide a platform for industry experts, researchers, and business leaders to share insights, experiences, and best practices. The conference seeks to foster powerful industry-academia collaboration, paving the way for future partnerships and joint research projects. Additionally, it will showcase cutting-edge tools and platforms designed to enhance teaching, research, and professional practices in accounting and finance.

Speaking ahead of the event, Md. Sajid Khan, Director – India, ACCA, said, “This International Conference will serve as a vital forum for sharing the latest insights and strategies in the ever-evolving finance landscape. We are excited to bring together a diverse group of experts and practitioners to explore these emerging trends and innovations. ACCA is proud to support initiatives that drive forward-thinking solutions and foster collaboration among industry leaders, while ultimately advancing the future of finance.”

Dr. R. Shanthi, Head of the Department of Commerce, University of Madras, added, “As emerging trends and innovations continue to redefine the global finance landscape, it is crucial for us to adapt and evolve. This conference will provide an opportunity for educators and industry leaders to engage in discussions that will equip our students with the tools and insights needed to excel. Staying informed and agile is not just optional but essential for success in this dynamic environment.”





