Gen-X Leans on Neighbours for Deliveries, Millennials Prefer Tech Solution, findings from a study by Godrej & Boyce’s Locks Business

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd August, 2024: The Locks & Architectural Fittings Business by Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group recently conducted a survey ‘Live Safe, Live Freely’ revealing fascinating insights into generational behaviours regarding delivery handling. The survey found that nearly three in every five Gen X respondents (59%) depend on their neighbours to manage deliveries, reflecting a strong preference for leveraging trusted local connections. This generation values the security and reliability offered by established community ties. In comparison, only 52% of Millennials depend on their neighbours for deliveries, indicating a noteworthy shift towards technological solutions. Millennials are more inclined to use digital tools and smart technology to handle delivery logistics.

As the demand for secure and streamlined delivery solutions grow, so does the need for reliable home safety. Locks by Godrej & Boyce’s innovative safety systems, addresses these needs with its state-of-the-art digital locks, which provide a seamless blend of safety and convenience. With features such as keyless entry, remote access, and real-time notifications, these digital locks are designed to meet the evolving needs of both Gen X and Millennials.

Commenting on these findings, Mr. Shyam Motwani, Business Head of Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems business of Godrej & Boyce, said, "Understanding how different generations manage their deliveries is crucial for addressing unique needs and preferences of our consumers. Our recent study shows a clear distinction in delivery reliance between Gen X and Millennials, with Gen X being more likely to depend on their neighbours. This insight highlights the importance of providing solutions that not only enhance safety but also offer convenience and flexibility. At Godrej & Boyce, we are dedicated to meeting these needs with our advanced digital locks systems, which are designed to streamline home safety and facilitate better management of deliveries. By offering our products on popular e-commerce platforms, we ensure that both Gen X and Millennials can access the latest in safety technology with ease. Our goal is to empower our customers with innovative solutions that fit seamlessly into their modern lifestyles. We are committed to innovating and adapting our product offerings to meet the unique needs of every consumer cohort, ensuring that safety and convenience are never compromised."

The brand understands these generational nuances and is dedicated to creating products that cater to these diverse needs. For Gen X, who value community trust and established relationships, Godrej offers a range of reliable and user-friendly locking solutions that integrate seamlessly into their lifestyles. For millennials, who prioritize convenience and technological integration, Godrej provides advanced smart locks and digital solutions that enhance both safety and ease of use.

The study ‘Live safe, Live Freely’ is aimed to understand human behaviour on the adoption of smart-home devices to ensure safety and convenience. The survey's findings highlight the evolving dynamics of delivery handling across generations, underscoring the importance of personalized solutions. It was undertaken amongst 2,000 individuals across five cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Bhopal





