Waaree Energies Limited appoints Mr. Aniruddha Khekale as Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd August 2024 – Waaree Energies Limited, India's largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), announces the appointment of Mr. Aniruddha Khekale as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Mr. Aniruddha Khekale’s appointment is expected to support the company's growth trajectory and enhancing its people-centric ethos, fostering a culture of excellence throughout the organization.



Mr. Aniruddha Khekale brings decades of experience in human resource management, business transformation and talent and cultural excellence. His career is marked by his experience to lead HR functions across diverse sectors, driving organizational transformation, leadership development, and strategic HR initiatives. His experience expected to guide the Company as it continues to expand its footprint in the renewable energy industry.



Mr. Aniruddha Khekale, CHRO at Waaree Energies Limited said, “The opportunity to establish a strong foundation of people and culture for an organization is incredibly exciting and that is what attracted me to join Waaree Energies Limited. As CHRO, I am dedicated to leveraging my experience in human resources and leadership development to build a high performing, engaged workforce. My goal is to identify and nurture the critical capabilities our organization needs, and to implement approaches to attract and retain talent."

In his new role, Mr. Aniruddha Khekale will lead company’s human resources strategies, digital transformation, talent management programs, and employee engagement initiatives. His appointment is expected to assist in aligning workforce capabilities with organizational goals, fostering a culture of innovation



