PPDS extends senior sales team in North America to galvanize next phase of growth plans

Charlotte, xx August 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is pleased to announce the appointments of highly experienced AV experts Robert Luther and Brandon Wilkinson to its thriving leadership team in North America.



Continuing to attract from the AV industry’s most successful and accomplished talents, Robert and Brandon add over 50 years of combined experience and expertise – including sales, project management and engineering – working at some of the world’s most established AV manufacturers, distributors and resellers.



Reporting to Bruce Wyrwitzke, Director of Sales at PPDS for North America, their skillsets will play an invaluable role in pushing forward with the next wave of growth for the company in North America, including indoor and outdoor LED across all markets as a core ambition.



Robert Luther

Joining PPDS in a new, dedicated role, Robert Luther has been named as Director of dvLED Sales and Support. Based in Detroit, Michigan, Robert is one of the AV industry’s most dynamic sales professionals, kicking off his career as a production assistant for NFL’s Buffalo Bills in 2011. For the last five years, Robert’s career has been devoted almost exclusively to dvLED, gaining a 360-degree view of the industry, most recently holding the position of Product Manager for LED at Ross Video, and prior to that as Business Development Manager dvLED at PPDS’ distribution partner, Exertis.



Using his extensive experience, Robert’s responsibilities will include – but are far from limited to – working with PPDS sales and product management teams to develop dvLED go-to-market strategies, identifying new sales opportunities for dvLED across North America, and developing relationships with both existing and new channel partners to support projects from concept to completion, ensuring seamless installations and user experiences.



Beyond the boundaries of North America, Robert will also help shape the roadmap for future Philips dvLED products and solutions, working closely with partners and customers to understand and gather feedback on additional and US-specific product requirements, and relaying these to the global product management team.



Brandon Wilkinson

Oklahoma-based Brandon Wilkinson has been named as the company’s new Field Application Engineer. An industry veteran, Brandon brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to PPDS, having begun his AV career back in 1993 with leading AV integrator, Ford AV.



In subsequent years, Brandon has owned and worked for a range of pro AV and commercial AV businesses, holding senior sales, operational, and management positions. Over the past five years, he has held the role of Pre and Post Sales Engineer, specializing in sales, project planning, and integration of AV solutions into different market verticals, including monitors and displays, projectors, speakers, interactive touchscreens, mounts, and more.



This wealth of experience sets him in good stead in his new role as Field Application Engineer at PPDS. Brandon will support customers and PPDS sales teams across North America – virtually and in person – with a main focus on digital signage.



Commenting on these new appointments, Bruce Wyrwitzke said: “We are exceptionally proud of the team we have built here at PPDS North America. Together we have a strong nucleus of talent and experience to take this business to the next level. Robert and Brandon each recognize the incredible opportunities available with PPDS and, I’m happy to say, they have all hit the ground running. We have some big growth opportunities, and with our best-in-class solutions, together with the industry's finest talent on board, the future looks bright.”





