Chelsea announces acquisition of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on 7-year contract

(MENAFN) Chelsea officially announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a seven-year contract. Felix, who had previously been on loan at Chelsea, expressed his excitement about returning to the club. "I’m really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can’t wait to get started. Seeing some familiar faces from my previous time here is always a pleasure," Felix shared in his statement. His enthusiasm about rejoining the and Chelsea was clear, as he mentioned how much he had enjoyed his earlier stint with the club and how he had always hoped for a chance to return.



Felix's initial loan spell at Chelsea occurred during the winter transfer window of the 2022/23 season. During that time, he made a notable impact, scoring four goals in 20 appearances for the Blues. His return to Chelsea now as a permanent signing signals the club’s belief in his potential and the significant role he is expected to play in the team’s future success. Felix's familiarity with the Premier League, along with his previous experience with the club, positions him as a valuable asset for Chelsea as they aim to compete at the highest levels.



The 24-year-old Portuguese forward brings with him a wealth of experience from his time with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. His football journey includes winning the 2018-19 Primeira Liga title with Benfica and playing a crucial role in Atletico Madrid’s 2020-21 La Liga triumph. Felix’s accomplishments highlight his ability to perform in top-tier European football, and his return to Chelsea adds a player with a proven track record of success at both the club and international levels.



In addition to his club achievements, Felix has also been successful on the international stage with Portugal. He was part of the squad that won the 2021 UEFA Nations League. Last season, while on loan at Barcelona, he further demonstrated his goal-scoring abilities by netting 10 goals in 44 appearances. His versatility as a second striker and his knack for scoring goals make him a formidable addition to Chelsea’s attacking lineup, and the club will undoubtedly look to him to help lead their charge in both domestic and European competitions.

