KRAFTON Developers Reveal New Features and Roadmap for inZOI and Dark and Darker Mobile at gamescom 2024 Showcase

(MENAFN- Edelman) Delhi - August 22, 2024 – To celebrate gamescom 2024, KRAFTON, Inc (CEO CH Kim) hosted a special showcase, giving attendees the opportunity to hear from Producer and Director, Hyungjun Kim, for the upcoming life simulation inZOI and Executive Producer, Jooseok Ahn, for the extraction RPG Dark and Darker Mobile.



From the development of the games to the roadmaps ahead, the KRAFTON developers shared the company’s evolution, exploring their journey before diving into the worlds of inZOI and Dark and Daker Mobile.



inZOI is More Than a Life Simulation



Hyungjun Kim, Producer and Director of inZOI, presented the creative vision and goals behind the game, explaining that inZOI was inspired by the question "Are you living the life you desire?". To help players live their dream life, inZOI offers a versatile character customisation tool, allowing players to create unique personalised characters and build their dream homes.

To further enrich this experience, inZOI includes the Canvas platform, where players can showcase their creative works with each other and interact. The game also integrates advanced AI technology, such as a 3D printer feature that transforms a single image into a decorative item.



inZOI also explores the excitement of unexpected moments in a "given life." The Community Simulation system allows players to influence the city by decorating over 200 locations and adjusting the emotions and consciousness of its citizens. This creates a dynamic environment where various activities, from rumors to social media interactions, evolve the story in surprising ways, enriching each player’s experience.



"Our goal with inZOI is to create a world where creativity knows no bounds, and where every choice leads to new and unexpected experiences," said Hyungjun Kim. "We want players to enjoy not only the joy of crafting their ideal lives but also the thrill of navigating a dynamic, evolving world."



The inZOI: Character Studio, the character customization feature released on Steam on August 21, quickly garnered a lot of attention right after its release. It is available to all users on Steam from August 21 to 26.



Dark and Darker Mobile - Bringing Dungeons to Mobile and gamescom



With meticulously designed settings such as ruined castles to monster-filled caves and unique gameplay twists, Dark and Darker Mobile takes players on a daring journey to escape with as much loot as possible.



Throughout the presentation, Executive Producer Jooseok Ahn, explained his inspirations for the game as well as the hurdles he faced during the development, touting the lessons he learned in optimising a game for mobile.



Additionally, Ahn took a deep dive into the gameplay features, classes, combat system and overall user interface, highlighting what makes Dark and Darker Mobile so special. With the PvPvE structure and RPG elements, Dark and Darker Mobile is elevating the dungeon-crawling genre to brand new levels for mobile, and eager fans will be able to get a taste of it through the global pre-registration.



KRAFTON announced global pre-registration for Dark and Darker Mobile is now available on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Galaxy Store, and PC via Google Play Games. Players who pre-register will receive an A-grade mercenary and limited-edition costume skin.

“We aim to make Dark and Darker Mobile feel like playing a console game in the palm of your hand,” Ahn said. “Following the announcement at Opening Night Live, global pre-registrations have begun, and we are hopeful that players around the world will be able to experience the immersive gameplay of Dark and Darker Mobile firsthand.”







