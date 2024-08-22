Israel warns of potential economic crisis if involving in multi-front war

(MENAFN) Former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Israel, Zvi Ekstein, issued a warning about the potential economic catastrophe Israel could face if it becomes involved in a multi-front war. The economic outlook for Israel remains grim, given the ongoing and security challenges, particularly with the conflict in the Gaza Strip and the increasing tensions on the northern front.



A Hebrew newspaper highlighted that Israel stands at a critical juncture due to recent geopolitical and military events, including the assassination of senior figures in both Hezbollah and Hamas. The paper outlined several possible scenarios, such as the conclusion of the "Iron Swords" conflict in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, a potential attack by Hezbollah in the north, and possibly a severe response from Iran within Israel.



These developments suggest that Israel is facing two possible extremes: one of relative calm and the other of widespread conflict. The newspaper noted that these contrasting outcomes could have profound implications for Israel’s economy, affecting growth, the budget deficit, national debt, employment, and the technology sector. It remains uncertain whether Israel has prepared adequately for the worst-case scenarios or if such preparation is even possible.



In this context, Eckstein expressed concern about the dire economic forecasts under the current circumstances, predicting that Israel’s GDP could decline by 1.5 percent in 2024, the deficit might surge to 8.4 percent, and the debt-to-GDP ratio could rise to 67 percent. He emphasized the importance of avoiding a multi-front war and urged a return to normalcy to prevent significant economic harm.

