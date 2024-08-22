Gems & Jewelry Business Report 2024: Global Market To Reach $608.1 Million By 2030 - Increasing Development Of Lab-Grown Diamonds And Gemstones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gems & Jewelry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Gems & Jewelry is estimated at US$409.0 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$608.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The global for Gems & Jewelry is estimated at US$409.0 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$608.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. The Diamond in Gold segment is expected to reach US$183.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Gold segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period. The U.S. market is estimated at $108.6 Million in 2023, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR to reach $135.4 Million by 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $409 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $608.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Ethically Sourced Jewelry

Influence of Social Media and Celebrity Endorsements on Jewelry Trends

Advancements in Jewelry Manufacturing Technologies

Rising Popularity of Customized and Personalized Jewelry Pieces

Development of Lab-Grown Diamonds and Gemstones

Consumer Preferences for High-Quality and Designer Jewelry

Market Penetration of Luxury and Premium Jewelry Brands Future Trends and Innovations in Gems & Jewelry Design and Manufacturing

Blue Nile, Inc.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Claire's Stores, Inc.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Damas International

Kering SA

Le Petit-Fils de L.U. Chopard & Cie SA

Luk Fook Holdings Company Limited

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

PANDORA A/S

PC Jeweller Limited

Rajesh Exports Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Swarovski AG

Swatch Group Ltd.

Tiffany & Co. Titan Co., Ltd.

