Reins And First Choice Business Brokers Empower Small Businesses With Unique Employee Incentives And Phantom Equity Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Choice clients can access Reins' dynamic custom solutions to maximize value and retain key employees during business sales or exits

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins , a pioneering firm dedicated to empowering small businesses through modern equity solutions, announces a partnership with First Choice Business Brokers (FCBB), a premier business brokerage and M&A firm facilitating successful business transactions by connecting qualified buyers and sellers. Reins chose to partner with FCBB because of their clear leadership and unmatched expertise in the business brokerage and lower-middle market M&A industry.

"We're excited to join with Reins to enhance the value we offer customers," said Linda Nyman, co-founder of FCBB. "This partnership gives First Choice clients a powerful new tool in addition to our expert team of trained brokers."

Through the partnership, FCBB clients can access Reins' dynamic, technology-driven custom equity incentives programs, including the unique Modern Agreement for Rewards & Equity (MARE).

Reins' personalized plans and advanced software empower small business owners to give employees a stake in the business through owner-like benefits or profit-sharing initiatives. Implementing an equity and profit-sharing program through the MARE not only incentivizes key employees but also paves the way for smooth succession planning. By offering a stake in the company's success, employees are more deeply invested in the long-term growth and stability of the company.

"Connecting with First Choice Business Brokers allows us to help more small businesses prepare for major transitions," said Chris Buttenham, co-founder of Reins. "A sale or acquisition may be followed by key employee turnover, which can impact the value of a business. Setting up a strategic exit plan can help retain key team members and mitigate potential disruption. We're partnering with FCBB to advise their customers on plans for incentivizing retention and streamlining the transition period."

Reins delivers innovative equity-sharing plans to underserved small businesses across America. The company's customized programs incentivize long-term retention of key employees so owners can reduce turnover, streamline operations and effectively develop and implement a successful exit strategy. Reins also empowers employees of small businesses with transparent, merit-based incentives, from performance bonuses to phantom stock and profit-sharing plans.

Guided by thoughtful prompts, owners can create custom equity agreements and seamlessly manage and sign all documents electronically. The app includes a robust vesting schedule tracker and a communication portal that keeps employees informed about their equity status and milestones.

Founded in 1994, First Choice Business Brokers (FCBB) is a premier business brokerage and M&A firm, dedicated to facilitating successful business transactions by connecting qualified buyers and sellers. With a strong foundation of expertise and integrity, FCBB provides unparalleled confidentiality and professionalism to their clients. FCBB has grown into one of the nation's leading business sales organizations, operating in 34 states and covering 110 territories. FCBB specializes in empowering entrepreneurs and helping them achieve the American Dream. For more information, visit .

Reins is focused on helping small businesses in America incentivize their most valuable contributors and to help provide key staff with a reason to stay for the long haul.

For more information about Reins and the MARE, visit .

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers small businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the long-term success of the business. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help small businesses remain productive and growing. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and regularly monitored for legislative and regulatory changes. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute the documents within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit .

