Evogene Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

and Business Highlights:



H1 2024 revenues $5.1M, up from $1.3M in H1 2023; Q2 2024 revenues $914K, up from $654K in Q2 2023.

Anticipated continued revenue growth in the second half of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year, primarily driven by

Casterra's initiation of supplying existing seed orders, which began in August 2024 and total over $8.0 million.

H1 2024 loss $9.8M, down from $14.8M in H1 2023; Q2 2024 loss $6.0M, down from $7.8M in Q2 2023.

Projected 2024 cash usage (excl.

Biomica & Lavie Bio) $8.0M, down 36% from $12.5M in 2023. Implemented a 10:1 reverse stock split during July 2024.

Casterra :



Received a $440K order for castor seeds from an existing customer for a new African country.

Completed a successful castor seed season in Brazil, with shipments planned for Q3 2024. Seeds produced in Brazil and Africa in 2024, are anticipated to meet existing orders totaling approximately $8.4M.

Biomica :

Promising Phase 1 results for BMC128 with

nivolumab in RCC, NSCLC, and melanoma, presented at ASCO 2024.

Lavie Bio :



A significant milestone achieved in

ICL collaboration, developing yield-increasing bio-stimulants for row crops under extreme weather conditions by leveraging AI to identify over a dozen novel microbial candidates. Announced commercial expansion of

YalosTM bio-inoculant to winter wheat.

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN ) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter period ended June 30, 2024.

Mr. Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO , stated: "In our vision, we see Evogene as a pioneering company

for

creating groundbreaking life-science products, to improve

life quality and longevity. During the past years we developed three innovative AI tech-engines addressing the main development challenges of products rooted in microbes, small molecules and genomics. Our AI tech-engines were structured to be compatible with the tremendous potential of various market segments and not limited to only one specific segment.

"In order to capture the value of our AI tech-engines, our business strategy is to establish diverse collaborative partnerships through licensing or collaboration, with expert partners in specific fields that complement our technology. Together, we'll develop novel products, aiming for full or partial ownership upon project completion. This approach maximizes the potential of our AI tech-engines, while aiming to reduce financial and development risks. Today, Evogene has 4 subsidiaries, each focusing on a different market segment, and in addition, Evogene has diverse engagements with leading companies in additional market segments, not covered by our subsidiaries.

"I am very pleased to share with you the main achievements made by

Evogene's subsidiaries from the last report of our financial results."

Casterra Ag Ltd. – focuses on developing an integrated solution to enable large-scale commercial cultivation of castor to address the global demand for stable castor oil supply, mainly for the biodiesel industry. Casterra is

utilizing Evogene's GeneRator AI tech engine to direct and accelerate the development of its unique elite castor seed varieties.



On June 25,

Casterra announced receiving a $440K purchase order to supply castor seeds to a new African country in 2024. This order from an existing customer expands Casterra's operations and strengthens its position in the bio-fuel market.

On July 31,

Casterra announced the successful completion of its castor seed growing and harvesting season in Brazil, with shipments planned for the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, the castor harvest season in Africa has begun as scheduled. Castor seeds produced in 2024 in both Brazilian and African territories are expected to enable

Casterra to meet all its existing orders, amounting to approximately $8.4M, with completion anticipated by the end of this year.



Lavie Bio

Ltd. – a leading ag-biologicals company that develops microbiome-based, computational-driven novel bio-stimulant and bio-pesticide products, utilizing Evogene's

MicroBoost AI

tech-engine.



On July 2,

Lavie Bio announced the commercial expansion of its bio-inoculant YalosTM to winter wheat following successful trials, with sales starting across the US for the 2024-2025 season, effectively doubling its market potential.

On July 22, 2024,

Lavie Bio announced a milestone in its collaboration with

ICL in developing bio-stimulant solutions for row crops facing extreme weather conditions by leveraging AI to identify over a dozen novel microbes within 12 months. Lavie Bio's pipeline is advancing according to plan, with field trials initiated in Q2 in most of the company's programs, following successful optimization processes. Results are expected during Q4.

Biomica Ltd. –

a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, utilizing Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine.



On May 23, positive safety and tolerability data for BMC128 was published. 72% of the patients treated have exhibited clinical benefits. 55% of patients showed sustained clinical benefit, with notable

durations of effect (more than 24 months).

These clinical results were presented at the prestigious 2024

ASCO annual conference in June. We look forward to continuing to evaluate BMC128's beneficial activity in subsequent phases of clinical development.

Financial Highlights:

Cash Position : As of June 30, 2024, Evogene held consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of approximately $20.9 million. This amount does not include $8.4 million of expected payments for the open purchase orders of Casterra. The consolidated cash usage during the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $5.7 million. Excluding Lavie Bio and Biomica, Evogene and its other subsidiaries used approximately $2.7 million in cash during the second quarter of 2024. Projected cash usage for 2024, excluding Lavie Bio and Biomica, is expected to be around $8.0 million, marking a notable 36% decrease from approximately $12.5 million in 2023.

Revenue : Revenues for the first half of 2024 were approximately $5.1 million, a significant increase from $1.3 million in the same period the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by revenues recognized from Lavie Bio's licensing agreement with Corteva and AgPlenus's new collaboration with Bayer. Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $0.9 million, compared to approximately $0.7 million in the same period the previous year. The increase was mainly attributable to increased revenue in Lavie Bio.

Evogene

anticipates continued revenue growth in the second half of 2024 compared to the previous year, mainly based on Casterra's forecast for seed-order supply.

R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses, net of non-refundable grants, for the first half of 2024 were approximately $8.8 million, a decrease from $10.2 million in the first half of 2023. The decrease in expenses is mainly due to the cease of Canonic's activities and a decrease in certain development expenses in Biomica as compared to the same period the previous year. Research and development expenses, net of non-refundable grants, for the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $4.0 million, and decreased significantly as compared to approximately $5.4 million in the same period in the previous year. The decrease is mainly attributable to decreased expenses in Canonic and Biomica, as mentioned above.



Sales and Marketing Expenses : Sales and Marketing expenses

for the first half of 2024 were approximately $1.9 million, a slight increase from approximately $1.7 million in the same period in the previous year. The increase is mainly attributable to increased sales and marketing activities in Casterra during the first half of 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. Sales and Marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $0.9 million and remained stable as compared to approximately $0.9 million in the same period in the previous year.



General and Administrative Expenses : General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2024 decreased slightly to approximately $3.2 million from approximately $3.3 million in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased to approximately $1.5 million compared to approximately $1.8 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to decreased non-cash compensation and salary related expenses in Lavie Bio and Biomica, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.

Other Expenses : The decision to cease Canonic's operations in the first half of 2024 resulted in other expenses of approximately $0.5 million, mainly due to impairment of fixed assets in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating Loss : The operating loss for the first half of 2024 was approximately $10.2 million, a significant decrease from approximately $14.7 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to increased revenues as mentioned above. The operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $6.1 million, a decrease from $7.9 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to decreased operating expenses as mentioned above.



Financing Income : Financing income, net for the first half of 2024 was $379 thousand, compared to financing expenses, net of $86 thousand in the same period of the previous year. This increase was primarily due to increased interest income and a revaluation of convertible SAFE. Financing income, net for the second quarter of 2024 was $138 thousand, compared to financing income, net of $144 thousand in the same period of the previous year.

Net Loss : The net loss for the first half of 2024 was approximately $9.8 million, compared to approximately $14.8 million in the same period last year. The $5.0 million decrease in net loss was primarily due to increased revenues, decreased operating expenses, partially offset by the one-time $0.5 million of other expenses, related to ceasing Canonic's operations and an increase in financial income. The net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $6.0 million, compared to approximately $7.8 million in the same period last year. The $1.8 million decrease in net loss was primarily due to decreased operating expenses as mentioned above.

For the financial tables click here .

About Evogene Ltd.



Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN , TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines – MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its four

subsidiaries including:



Biomica Ltd. ( ) – developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by MicroBoost AI;

Lavie Bio ( ) – developing and commercially advancing, microbiome based ag-biologicals powered by MicroBoost AI;

AgPlenus Ltd. ( ) – developing next generation ag-chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ChemPass AI; Casterra Ag ( ) – developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content, on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered by GeneRator AI.

For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "hopes" "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates", "demonstrates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene and its subsidiaries are using forward-looking statements in this press release when they discuss

Evogene's strategy, Evogene's ability to develop novel products, that Evogene's strategy will result groundbreaking innovations and significant financial gains for Evogene, Casterra's ability to supply all existing purchase orders by the end of 2024, Lavie Bio's market potential, Lavie Bio's pipeline advancement, Biomica's BMC128's future beneficial activity, and Evogene's projected cash usage for 2024 and Evogene

anticipated continued revenue growth in the second half of 2024. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance, or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the current war between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah and any worsening of the situation in Israel such as further mobilizations or escalation in the northern border of Israel, and those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field trials and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

