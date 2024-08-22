(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Aesthetics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Male Aesthetics is estimated at US$14.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$20.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the male aesthetics market is driven by several factors, including the destigmatization of male grooming, the influence of celebrity culture, and increased disposable income among men. As societal perceptions continue to shift, there is a growing acceptance and encouragement for men to pursue beauty and grooming practices, expanding the consumer base.

Celebrity endorsements and the visibility of male public figures openly discussing and embracing aesthetic treatments have significantly contributed to this trend, making such practices more mainstream. Additionally, economic factors play a crucial role; as men gain more disposable income, they are more likely to allocate funds towards aesthetic services and products.

The market has also seen a surge in specialized boutiques and clinics that cater exclusively to male aesthetics, providing customized and discreet services. These businesses are not only enhancing the availability of specialized products and services but are also elevating the consumer experience, further driving market growth. Together, these dynamics underscore a robust and dynamic sector poised for continued expansion as male aesthetics becomes an integral part of modern male identity and lifestyle.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Surgical Procedure segment, which is expected to reach US$10.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The Surgical Procedure segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.1% CAGR to reach $4.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Assurance Skin, Laser & Aesthetics, Candela Corp. (Candela Medical), Cutera Aesthetics, and more.



Increasing Social Media Influence Drives Demand for Male Aesthetic Treatments

Technological Advances in Non-Invasive Procedures Propel Market Growth

Growing Acceptance of Male Cosmetic Procedures Expands Market Opportunities

Aging Population and Desire for Youthful Appearance Bolster Market Demand

The Impact of Celebrity Culture on Male Aesthetic Choices

Rising Disposable Income Among Males Strengthens Business Case for Aesthetic Services

Integration of AI and Imaging Technologies in Aesthetic Practices

Evolving Attitudes Toward Male Grooming Boosts Cosmetic Product Sales

Influence of Millennial and Gen Z Demographics on Market Dynamics

Exploring the Expansion of Men's Skincare and Anti-Aging Market

Growth in Medical Tourism Supports Aesthetic Service Offerings The Role of Virtual Consultations in Expanding Client Base

