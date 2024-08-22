Global Tendon Repair Market Size To Worth USD 5.11 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.40%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Tendon Repair Size was Valued at USD 2.28 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Tendon Repair Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Tendomend, Depuy Synthes, Conmed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Biopro, Inc, Parcus Medical, Llc, Aevumed, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Alafair Biosciences, Amniotic Ab, Amniox Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, and other key vendors.

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tendon Repair Market Size is to grow from USD 2.28 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.11 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.40% during the projected period.









Tendon repair is the surgical procedure used to restore a damaged tendon. A tendon is a band of fibrous connective tissue that attaches muscle to bone. It is robust and has a high tensile strength content. The restoration of a damaged tendon's natural range of motion and function is enhanced by tendon repair procedures. Usually, tendon repair surgery is performed on the elbows, shoulders, ankles, thighs, knees, and fingers because these organs are affected by tendon injury. Tendons are an example of soft connective tissue. The fibrous band that attaches a muscle to a bone is called a tendon. It provides structure to the muscles in the limbs and permits the bone to move. Tendon injuries are more common in those who play sports or work in professions that require repetitive motions of the elbow, knee, ankle, or shoulder. The growing prevalence of tendon injuries brought on things like increased sports participation, physically demanding employment, and aging populations is one of the key factors driving the tendon restoration industry. The aging population's predisposition to degenerative tendon problems is leading to an increase in the number of people requiring tendon restoration procedures. However, tendon repairs are costly because modern technologies are expensive. Currently, tendon repair procedures and treatments use this technology to boost effectiveness.

The suture anchor devices segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global tendon repair market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product, the global tendon repair market is divided into implants, suture anchor devices, grafts, scaffolds, screws, tendons repair matrices, and others. Among these, the suture anchor devices segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global tendon repair market during the projected timeframe. Suture anchor devices are available in both absorbable and non-absorbable materials. Since they can be knotted or left untied depending on the type of damage, suture anchor devices are very strong and versatile and are frequently employed in arthroscopic treatments.

The rotator cuff repair segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global tendon repair market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global tendon repair market is divided into rotator cuff repair, Achilles tendinosis repair, cruciate ligament repair, biceps tenodesis, and others. Among these, the rotator cuff repair segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global tendon repair market during the projected timeframe. Age-related degenerative tears, years of repetitive action, or a sudden fall onto an extended arm can all cause rotator cuff injuries. An NCBI study claims that deterioration has increased the frequency of rotator cuff injuries in older adults.

The hospitals & clinics segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the tendon repair market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end users, the global tendon repair market is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the tendon repair market during the estimated period. Major medical facilities called hospitals and clinics handle a range of tendon injuries and provide specialized care for more complex cases. Their well-established networks with medical specialists and their reputation for providing high-quality healthcare entice a large number of patients seeking tendon repair operations.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global tendon repair market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global tendon repair market over the forecast period. The rise in disposable money has led to an all over the country increase in sports participation. One of the primary reasons for the region's large market share is sports-related injuries. Another significant factor propelling the market's expansion is the region's rapidly aging population. Tendon ruptures and other musculoskeletal problems are common in this age group since people's soft tissue and tendons seem to weaken with age.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global tendon repair market during the projected timeframe. Asia Pacific is located with the largest population on Earth. Because of the region's dense population, age-related tendon ruptures are more common there. Sports injuries are becoming more common, and this can be linked to both increased awareness of health and wellness and active sports participation.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global tendon repair market include Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Tendomend, Depuy Synthes, Conmed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Biopro, Inc, Parcus Medical, Llc, Aevumed, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Alafair Biosciences, Amniotics Ab, Amniox Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced its plan to acquire Embody, Inc., a prominent medical device company specializing in soft tissue healing.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global tendon repair market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Tendon Repair Market, By Product



Implants

Suture Anchor Devices

Grafts

Scaffolds

Screws

Tendons Repair Matrix Others

Global Tendon Repair Market, By Application



Rotator Cuff Repair

Achilles Tendinosis Repair

Cruciate Ligament Repair

Biceps Tenodesis Others

Global Tendon Repair Market, By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

Global Tendon Repair Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

