Biocryst To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

2024 Healthcare in Boston on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference in New York on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 12:45 p.m. ET.



Links to the live webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst's website at .

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with complement-mediated and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact :

John Bluth

+1 919 859 7910

