Enthusiast Gaming Teams Up With State Farm® To Promote Gamerhood: Neo City

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming'' or the“Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and entertainment company, today announced that it has teamed up with State Farm®. Enthusiast's esports team, Luminosity, will be hosting watch parties to promote the State Farm Gamerhood: Neo City on Twitch every Friday in August at 6pm ET.



The award-winning Gamerhood series brings together some of the most recognizable names in streaming and entertainment to be guided by Jake from State Farm as they compete in arena games and video game challenges. State Farm has tapped Luminosity Gaming content creators to promote and host watch parties of episodes of Gamerhood throughout the month of August, driving increased viewership and engagement. Enthusiast Gaming is proud to team up with the State Farm Gamerhood campaign for a third consecutive year.









“This year, watch parties have become a huge part of the audience experience for Gamerhood: Neo City,” said Alyson Griffin, Marketing Vice President for State Farm.“We're thrilled to be working with Enthusiast Gaming again as they help us reach even more gaming fans and further establish our groundbreaking series in gaming culture.”

“Utilizing our Luminosity Banner technology, we are able to integrate banners and dynamic overlays into our creators livestreams in real-time leading up to each Gamerhood episode debut,” said Alex Gonzalez, SVP of Talent, Gaming & Marketing for Enthusiast Gaming.“These unique high impact units, together with our roster of brand-safe and always-engaging Luminosity content creators, deliver exceptional value to brands looking to amplify their reach in the gaming community, as evidenced by State Farm's third consecutive year turning to Luminosity to help promote this tentpole event. We are excited for JennySmiles and Jay3 to once again return to the Gamerhood campaign, showcasing Luminosity's ability to bring unique perspectives, amplification, and engagement to one of the most exciting programs on Twitch.”

Tune into the State Farm's Gamerhood: Neo City, Luminosity Gaming content creator watch parties every Friday in August at 6 pm ET.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

About State Farm®:

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,000 agents and more than 65,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life , health , commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance , along with coverage for renters , business owners , boats and motorcycles , is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit

