Data Center Anti Conference (DCAC) Kicks Off With Sold-Out Charity Golf Tournament To Benefit Folds Of Honor Foundation

The 9th annual Data Center Anti Conference, #DCACLive2024 (DCAC) Kicks Off with Sold-Out Charity Golf to Benefit Folds of Honor Foundation

- Kirk Offel, Founder of DCACAUSTIN, TX, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 9th annual Data Center Anti Conference, #DCACLive2024, is set to begin with an exciting and fully sold-out charity golf tournament on Tuesday, September 24th, at the beautiful River Place Country Club in Austin, Texas. This highly anticipated event brings together industry leaders for a day of networking, camaraderie, and giving back under the warm Austin sun.The DCAC Charity Golf Tournament has sold out of both participant spots and sponsorships, reflecting the incredible support from the data center community. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. military members and first responders."We are thrilled to see such overwhelming support for this year's tournament," said Kirk Offel , CEO of OVERWATCH Mission Critical and founder of DCAC. "This event is always a highlight of DCAC, offering a unique opportunity for our community to come together, have some fun, and make a meaningful impact. We extend our deepest thanks to all of our sponsors and participants for their generosity."The tournament's success is made possible by the generous contributions of our esteemed sponsors:Title Sponsor: FSGIBreakfast Sponsor: TBLDriving Range Sponsor: XYZPatriot Sponsors: Musashi, Cannon & WendtBeverage Cart Sponsors: DPR, Cumming GroupHospitality Sponsor: Ares Technology ConsultantsPutting Contest Sponsor: Frago22Hole Sponsors:Critical CXEAggrekoAbleCommSeimonVictaulicJoerisC&I Power SolutionsCAI/CagentsStulzBrasfield & Gorrie LLCSuffolkPrize Hole: CTP - Windy City WireRLE TechnologiesAlliance Air ProductsStrategic Protection SystemsBlueprint Supply ChainPrize Hole: LP - Prolift RiggingTitle Sponsor: FSGIThe DCAC Charity Golf Tournament is not only a fun and competitive start to the conference but also a chance to make a significant difference in the lives of those who have served our country.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024Location: River Place Country Club, 4207 River Pl Blvd, Austin, TX 78730About DCAC Live: The Data Center Anti Conference (#DCACLive) is an annual event that challenges traditional conference formats by focusing on innovation, collaboration, and disruption within the data center industry. Now in its ninth year, DCAC continues to set the standard for thought leadership and networking in the industry.About Folds of Honor Foundation: Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members and first responders. Their mission is to honor the sacrifice of our heroes by educating their legacy.

