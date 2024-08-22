Converge Successfully Completes System And Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Audit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Converge, LLC, the technology leader transforming stakeholder insights, today announced its software-as-a-service (SaaS) successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit performed by Sensiba LLP.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories, and whether the controls were operating effectively spanning an agreed upon review period.

Converge's SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a“clean” audit opinion from Sensiba.

“This successful SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates Converge's strong commitment to data security and privacy,” said Sam Griffen, Chief Technology Officer at Converge.“Our strict development and data management practices are not only compliant with industry regulations and standards, but also help to prevent data breaches, ensure privacy, and foster an information security culture across our employees, partners and customers.”

Consultancies and enterprises use Converge to capture faster and deeper customer, employee, and market insights at low cost. The technology platform allows users to conduct large online focus groups and surveys in real-time for 20 to 100 people-all participating simultaneously for speed and constructive collaboration. Unlike traditional in-depth interviews, focus groups, or surveys, Converge generates immediate qualitative data, augmented by AI analysis, allowing strategic decision-making based on contemporaneous real-world insights.

About Converge

