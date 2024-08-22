Loftylootm Launches Kickstarter Campaign To Fund ADA-Accessible Cat Litter Box

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elderly cat owner safely stands to clean LoftyLoo Raised Litter Box

Cats love being up high, so why do we expect them to poo down low?

LoftyLooTM: Dog-Proof Litter Box

LoftyLooTM, a female-owned US company, launches $85K Kickstarter to fund first ADA-accessible raised litter box, revolutionizing cat care for disabled owners.

- Amy Leiker, Founder of LoftyLooTM Raised Litter BoxLENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LoftyLooTM Raised Litter Box , a female-owned, USA-based company, announces the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at raising $85,000 to bring the first-ever ADA-Accessible Raised Litter Box to market.Contributions from the LoftyLooTM Kickstarter campaign will fund manufacturing costs, fulfilling the high demand and delivery of this life-changing product to cat owners in need. LoftyLooTM plans to revolutionize cat care for disabled, aging, and mobility-challenged cat owners, as well as those suffering from chronic joint pain.With 46.5 million of US households owning at least one cat, countless seniors and the disabled find cleaning the litter box the most physically demanding part of routine cat care. For many, bending down on the floor to clean the litter box is physically challenging, and simply dangerous. LoftyLoo's ergonomic design allows users to safely sit or stand while maintaining the litter box, promoting independence and ease. Moreover, cats and their owners and other house pets benefit from the security a raised litter box offers.Key Features and BenefitsErgonomic Design: Independence for the Disabled and ElderlyEnhanced Cat Security: Dog-ProofImproved Quality of Life for AllWith production with its initial first run, consumers recognize the peace of mind LoftyLooTM Raised Litter Box provides. Bob from Indiana says, "We received our LoftyLoo and put it together. Our cat is using the raised litter box, and we no longer have to get down on our knees to clean it. Great product! Thank you!"By backing the LoftyLooTM Kickstarter campaign, supporters will play a crucial role in making cat care safer and easier for millions of cat owners in need.“Cat care shouldn't have to hurt. We believe that everyone deserves the joy of owning a cat without the physical strain that traditional litter boxes can cause,” says Amy Leiker, founder of LoftyLooTM.“Automatic litter boxes and those that promote self-cleaning are too complicated and unnatural for cats, often not meeting our customers' needs. With the support of our Kickstarter backers, we can make our vision a reality and help millions of cat owners regain their independence.”Join the LoftyLooTM JourneySupport LoftyLoo Kickstarter.For more information about LoftyLooTM or to place an order, please visit LoftyLoo.LoftyLoo videos, photos, an Op-Ed, and logos are available.About LoftyLooTM Raised Litter Box:LoftyLooTM offers the first ADA-accessible litter box , ideal for disabled, aging, and mobility-challenged cat owners. Its ergonomic design allows users to maintain the litter box while sitting or standing, promoting independence and safety. With built-in storage, odor control, and a dog-proof design, LoftyLoo ensures a secure and convenient cat care experience for both pets and their caregivers.

Amy Leiker

LoftyLooTM Raised Litter Box

+1 9137478006

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

The LoftyLooTM Raised Litter Box is ideal for all ages and multi-pet households.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.