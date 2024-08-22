Al-Qaeda Terror Cell Busted In Rajasthan's Bhiwadi; Explosives, Arms & Ammunition Seized

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) An Al-Qaeda terror cell was busted on Thursday in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi district, the said.

Six alleged terrorists were arrested in the raid and a huge stock of arms and ammunition as well as explosives and documents were seized from their possession.

The raid was conducted jointly by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Rajasthan Police, which busted the terror module spreading its across the country.

Around eight suspects have been taken into custody from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, too, and an investigation is underway.

The police officials said that based on this terror module terrorist attacks were being planned in the country.

Under Operation "All Out", raids were conducted in around 15 centres in Rajasthan, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) and the module was busted.

Officials added that security agencies were confident that more terror modules would be busted in the coming days and more arrests would be made.

Officials said that the arrested suspects were allegedly taking training in handling weapons in Bhiwadi district.

According to the officials, "Delhi Police raided several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand along with the Anti-Terrorist Squad. In the operation, an Al-Qaeda-inspired module (Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent) was busted. A total of 14 suspects have been arrested from three states so far. According to the initial investigation, this module was being operated by Ishtiaq of Ranchi. He was trying to carry out major terrorist activities in different areas of the country. The members of the module were also given training in handling weapons at different places. The suspects were living in the industrial area."

"Delhi Police had received information about the terrorist activity in Bhiwadi. On Wednesday noon, a raid was conducted in the industrial area of Chaupanki where all the six suspects were together."