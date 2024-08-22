Notification Of The Appointment Of The Auditor Of Admirals Group AS For The Financial Years 2024 And 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admirals Group AS announces that it has appointed the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registration code 10877299), as the company's auditor for the years 2024 and 2025. The auditor shall be remunerated in accordance with the contract to be concluded.

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

+372 6309 300

