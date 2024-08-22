Notification Of The Appointment Of The Auditor Of Admirals Group AS For The Financial Years 2024 And 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admirals Group AS announces that it has appointed the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registration code 10877299), as the company's auditor for the financial years 2024 and 2025. The auditor shall be remunerated in accordance with the contract to be concluded.
