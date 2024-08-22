Atopic Dermatitis Market Value To Quadruple By 2031, Driven By Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook and Forecast 2022-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Atopic Dermatitis Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Viatris, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AbbVie Inc., Galderma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Eli Lilly, Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd, Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., Leo Pharma, Dermavant, Novartis International AG, Asana Biosciences, Incyte



The global atopic dermatitis market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

◉ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the atopic dermatitis market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing atopic dermatitis market opportunity.

◉ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

◉ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

◉ In-depth analysis of the atopic dermatitis market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

◉ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

◉ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

◉ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global atopic dermatitis market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



The segments and sub-section of Atopic Dermatitis Market is shown below:

By Drug Class:

● PDE-4 Inhibitor

● Corticosteroids

● Others

● Biologics

● Calcineurin Inhibitors



By Mode Of Administration:

● Topical

● Injectable

● Oral



By Distribution Channel:

● Hospital Pharmacies

● Retail Pharmacies

● Online Pharmacies



Some of the key players involved in the Market are:

● Bristol-Myers Squibb

● Viatris

● Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

● Astellas Pharma Inc.

● AbbVie Inc.

● Galderma

● Arcutis Biotherapeutics

● Eli Lilly

● Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd

● Pfizer Inc.

● Leo Pharma

● Dermavant

● Novartis International AG

● Asana Biosciences



Important years considered in the Atopic Dermatitis study:

Historical year – 2018-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2031 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Atopic Dermatitis Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Atopic Dermatitis Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Atopic Dermatitis in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Atopic Dermatitis Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Atopic Dermatitis Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Atopic Dermatitis Market

Atopic Dermatitis Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Atopic Dermatitis Market by Application/End Users

Atopic Dermatitis (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Atopic Dermatitis and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

Atopic Dermatitis Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Atopic Dermatitis (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Atopic Dermatitis Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



