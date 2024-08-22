United States Chlorine Market Set To Soar To US$ 4.13 Billion By 2031 With 6.2% Annual Growth, Says Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The latest market intelligence report published by CoherentMI with the title "United States Chlorine Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on the Bulk Chemicals industry. The report provides demand analysis, industry insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on United States Chlorine Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. The US chlorine market is ripe with opportunity as demand grows across key end uses.

☛ New Growth Areas:
- Healthcare applications of chlorine disinfectants and antiseptics are booming as hospitals increase sanitization efforts. Our research shows this segment could grow 8-10% annually through 2031.
- Water treatment continues investing in municipal infrastructure projects utilizing chlorine for disinfection. Major projects across the Sunbelt total over $30B through 2026 alone. Major projects across the Sunbelt total over $30B through 2026 alone.☛ Regulatory Tailwinds:- Recent EPA approvals are streamlining permitting for "green chlorine" production using membrane cell technology, reducing costs for small/mid-size producers.- Compliance standards are being updated, providing opportunities for companies offering innovative monitoring and automation solutions.☛ Supply Chain Resilience:- Global shortages of key feedstocks have spurred "local for local" manufacturing strategies. Leading chemical producers are expanding US production for strategic flexibility.- New mini-plant designs enable modular, distributed capacity closer to end users for secure supply.Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):❖ By Derivative)) PVC)) Phosgene)) Propylene Oxide & Epichlorohydrin)) C1 Derivatives)) Others (HCl, TiO2, etc.)❖ By Application)) Organic Chemicals)) Inorganic Chemicals)) Bleaching)) Disinfection)) Metal Separation❖ Following are the players analyzed in the report:▪️ Olin Corporation▪️ Occidental Petroleum Corporation▪️ Westlake Corporation▪️ Hydrite Chemical Co.▪️ Air Liquide USA Inc.▪️ ERCO Worldwide▪️ Formosa Plastics Corporation▪️ Georgia Gulf Corporation▪️ Kuehne Chemical Corporation▪️ Titanium Metals CorporationGet access to the latest Edition of this Market Study (comprising 150+ pages): /buynowThe research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the United States Chlorine market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the United States Chlorine market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the United States Chlorine market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the United States Chlorine market?6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?➞ Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.➞ Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the United States Chlorine industry around the world.➞ The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.➞ A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.➞ The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.➞ This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.Author of this marketing PR:Priya Pandey is a dynamic and passionate PR writer with over three years of expertise in content writing and proofreading. Holding a bachelor's degree in biotechnology, Priya has a knack for making the content engaging. Her diverse portfolio includes writing contents and documents across different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. Priya's meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable asset in the world of content creation and refinement.About CoherentMI:At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

