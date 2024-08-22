Max60 Cricket: New York Strikers Focused On Bouncing Back Stronger In Cayman Islands

(MENAFN- IANS) Cayman Islands, Aug 22 (IANS) The New York Strikers have had a mixed start in the inaugural edition of Max 60 at the Cayman Islands. While they've enjoyed a solid victory against the Miami Lions and Boca Raton Trailblazers, their matches against the Grand Cayman Jaguars and Caribbean Tigers have presented some challenges.

Now setting their sights on raking up better performances for the upcoming matches, the strikers are aiming to leverage precise strategies and team dynamics to elevate their performance.

Isuru Udana, the pace spearhead for Strikers, reflected on their recent match against the Miami Lions:“We had to concentrate on our fundamentals because the weather was slow and sticky during our last game. In spite of the difficult circumstances, we demonstrated our strength as a team and our ability to adapt well. This performance not only gives us more confidence but also lays a strong groundwork for our next games by demonstrating that our flexibility and teamwork can lead to success in the future”

Thisara Perera, the skipper of New York Strikers, echoed the same sentiment and said,“Slow balls did seem to do the job because of the kind of pitch we had we needed to use our variations. So, every fast bowler does need to adapt and I feel it's good for the New York Strikers.”

Also speaking on the importance of sticking to plans when one understands the condition of the pitch, Thisara shared,“As a bowling and batting unit we always stick to our plan. We are professionals and we don't need to be excited much. We can try and understand the environmental conditions and be adaptive to that.”

Mitchell Owen, another key player for the Strikers, said, "In this pitch, the mantra is simple not try and do too much with the ball but just hit a nice length. It is a good indication that the pitch will still present opportunities because it hasn't gotten worse.”

Mitchell Owen also noted,“The pressure arises from having to quickly modify strategies in response to shifting circumstances which makes the game more challenging. This flexibility is essential to sustaining efficient play throughout the game. "