Mannosylerythritol Lipid (MEL) Market Is Projected To Expand At A 4.9% CAGR And Reach US$ 6.74 Billion By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

The global mannosylerythritol lipid (MEL) is growing steadily and is projected to increase from a value of US$ 4.18 million in 2024 to US$ 6.74 million by the end of 2034. Fact.MR has studied the market in detailed and has forecasted it to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2024 and 2034.

One of the main reasons for the increase in mannosylerythritol lipids' global adoption is the shift in consumer preferences toward bio-based products. MEL is classified as a multifunctional molecule because of its high yield, surface activity, biocompatibility, antimicrobial activities, self-assembling properties, and biochemical roles. These factors are augmenting sales of these lipids.

Intriguing self-assembling properties of mannosylerythritol lipids are making them more successful at transfecting genes. Due to their capacity to transport medications and genes, mannosylerythritol lipids are highly efficient bio-surfactants, driving the expansion of the market for MELs. Their biochemical properties make them versatile in various pharmaceutical applications, including treatments for severe illnesses. As carriers for drugs and genetic material, mannosylerythritol lipids are crucial in the development of pharmaceutical products aimed at addressing life-threatening conditions.

The detergent industry's increasing need for environmentally friendly products is the primary driver for the mannosylerythritol lipid market growth. Mannosylerythritol lipids are in increased demand as a natural surfactant as a result.

“Increase in mannosylerythritol lipid adoption worldwide is being driven by shifting consumer preferences toward bio-based products and their multifunctional properties, including innovative self-assembling features and efficiency as bio-surfactants,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL) Market:

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.; Toyobo Corporation Ltd.; Damy Chemicals; Biotopia Co. Ltd.; Ecover; Soliance; Suraya Corporation Ltd.; Agae Technologies; Jeneil Biotech Inc.; Saraya Co. Ltd.



Availability of Low-Cost Mannosylerythritol Lipids

Mannosylerythritol lipid market growth is fueled by increasing demand from the cosmetic industry, seeking natural substitutes for ceramides. Affordable and effective, mannosylerythritol lipids offer a superior alternative to costly skincare ingredients, as they exhibit excellent moisturizing properties and skin repair capabilities. They find applications across various segments in personal care and cosmetics, including skincare, hair care, and beyond.

Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL) Industry News:



With the introduction of the Wakati brand in March 2022, which is especially made for women with type three hair, which includes kinks, coils, and curls, Kao Corporation promoted a more inclusive approach to beauty. The South Korean company CJ CheilJedang introduced MEL-A, a mannosylerythritol lipids-based biosurfactant, in 2019. The business of CJ CheilJedang Corp. is the creation, manufacturing, and distribution of processed foods.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mannosylerythritol lipid market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges insights into the mannosylerythritol lipid (MEL) market based on type (MEL- A, MEL-B) and application (household detergents, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).



