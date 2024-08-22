(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, the Brazilian successfully auctioned five key areas in Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, and Rio de Janeiro.



Despite initial low interest, the auction attracted vigorous bidding and marked the first port lease event of the year.



The lease included three sites in Recife's port - REC08, REC09, and REC10 - designated for bulk goods such as corn and rice.



Additionally, it featured one site in Porto de Rio Grande - RIG10 - and another in Rio de Janeiro's port - RDJ06.



Originally planned for late May, the auction was rescheduled due to adverse weather in Rio Grande do Sul. It eventually took place under more favorable conditions.







In Recife, the REC08 area, designated for handling and storing vegetable bulk solids, anticipated 51 million reais ($9.3 million) in investments.



Liquiport, active in Recife since 2022, secured this area with a bid of 50 thousand reais for a decade-long contract.



Usina Petribú clinched REC09 after a heated bidding war against Natrio, ending with a bid of 550 thousand reais.



This area focuses on bulk solids and general cargo, particularly rice. Natrio, however, won REC10 with a 3.6 million reais bid, viewing it as essential for its expansion plans.

Strategic Port Leases Propel Brazilian Infrastructure Forward

In Rio Grande's port, Sagres Operações Portuárias acquired the RIG10 area with a single bid of 50 thousand reais. This area, aimed at managing general cargo, projects an investment of 7.8 million reais.



In Rio de Janeiro, the RDJ06 area was taken by Iconic, a joint venture between Chevron Brasil and Ipiranga Lubrificantes. They committed 500 thousand reais with an investment forecast of 10.1 million reais.



Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, announced more auctions for October and December.



He emphasized the strategic significance of the ITG02 area in Itaguaí, Rio de Janeiro. This new greenfield site is crucial for Brazil's iron ore export and connects by rail to Minas Gerais' iron-rich quadrilateral.



Backed by heavyweights like CSN and Vale, this project involves an investment of about 3 billion reais.



Furthermore, the much-anticipated auction of the STS10 area in Santos port, scheduled for 2025, aims to draw significant investments.



This move is part of a broader strategy to boost the competitiveness and capacity of the Santos port through 2050.



These strategic port lease not only highlight Brazil's commitment to infrastructural improvements but also signal a key step in enhancing the nation's logistical prowess and economic prospects.

MENAFN22082024007421016031ID1108588925