EXCLUSIVE: Parvathy Thiruvothu Shares Her Thoughts On Hema Committee Report, Speaks About Denied Opportunities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Parvathy Thiruvothu, a member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), has spoken out for the first time about the Hema Committee report, which has exposed shocking exploitation in the Malayalam industry. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Parvathy shared her thoughts on the report, shedding light on her stance on the matter.



Exploitation in cinema

I was so sad when the report came out. Only a few of my friends have seen it. I'm still emotional. WCC is not a single person. It's a value formed from all of us. Other members with me have sacrificed their careers, their lives and safety. That's why the release of the Hema Committee report is a bittersweet one. When we talk about the injustices we have gone through, they are labelled as lies. Four and a half years is not a short time. During these times, we went back and forth every day supporting each other. If you ask if this is a victory, it is a victory. It is a big gateway for all women to come into this industry. But there is still a fire burning inside us.



The journey ahead

Actually, we are very late in getting to the crux of things. We are very late as many people's lives, their careers and sacrifices are the only things that happened in four and a half years. The way forward will depend on what the Cultural Minister and the government suggest in terms of speed and clarity. We have received evidence of all the wrongdoing. What we need to look at now is what we need to bring into the workspaces to deal with it. That is the first objective of the Hema Commission report. The rest is something we need to look at later. It is the choice of a survivor whether to proceed with the complaint or not. It is always their decision. Now, if there are situations where a case needs to be registered voluntarily under the POCSO Act or otherwise, the government should look into it, that is our hope.



Revealing names

The reason why so many women came forward with complaints is because of the confidentiality. If it wasn't there, only five or ten out of fifty people would take part. Only a few of them came forward because they were privileged and less afraid. But some came on the basis of confidentiality. Which woman has got justice before this after revealing names? Once the names come out, there will be a lot of YouTube discussions, channel discussions, and everyone who participate in it will shame and reject us. The sum total of this is that we will be expelled from the cinema. In the end, who will give us a job? Who will pay our lawyer fees? Who will take care of our mental health? Surviving is not a pleasant experience. It is because of the faith in law and order that we are going after it again.



Trust in the government, should predators and victims be together?

WCC must have faith in the government. We have no other choice. If we have a government that we voted for, paid taxes for, and brought to power, they should serve us.



I am waiting to know what the details of the conclave are. If everyone in the film and serial industry is invited to this, there will be predators and victims. If everyone is brought together without tolerance for proper dialogue, we can understand the purpose of the conclave. On the other hand, if it is done by taking appropriate steps, then it is understood. The executive members and spokespersons of the collective and other organizations should be called first to discuss the issues. Then they should be told details about tribunal and conclave. How can we accept it without knowing all this? Only after a detailed study of the Hema Committee report can the collective say anything.



I have no idea whether the government is playing a balancing game by putting the victim and the perpetrator on the same footing. After the Hema Committee report came out, they asked if the victims should file a complaint with the police. The government itself is asking why you didn't go to the police. So asking back, should we do that too? How many of those who have complained before this have got justice? Then on what basis do you seek that trust from us? There was hope for every step forward. However, there was a lack of action in many places. But the rights and values of women were belittled. Things happened contrary to the policies of the party leading the government

Did 'AMMA' call for discussion?



They didn't call for such a discussion. WCC itself says that it needs to study the 233-page report. So let them study and say what they have to. We are waiting to hear it. You have to reach a situation in order to react. It is also a victory for the people that there was such a reaction. I don't feel like talking or responding about the founding member who left the WCC, nor does the collective. Our journey has a purpose. I personally have no plans to drag a woman into it. Many people have been a part of the collective and left. We give great value to all the contributions they have made.



Missed opportunities

I have been denied opportunities despite doing several hit films. Many members of the WCC have not got opportunities in cinema. I have women putting up posts

mocking WCC. Is it scary to become a member of WCC? Only those who should be afraid need to be like that.

It doesn't matter to me that I didn't get enough opportunities. Take Off, Koode, and Uyare were all huge successes. Why is it that I still haven't got many opportunities in Malayalam films? If a movie becomes a hit, there will be several opportunities for five years. I haven't had such great opportunities in Malayalam cinema. It doesn't usually happen like that. So it is suspicious that I did not get enough opportunities. But I don't care. I won't stop being a WCC member. As an actress, I am confident that I will survive.

