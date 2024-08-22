Karnataka Govt To Slash Liquor Prices From THIS Date? Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a major development for alcohol enthusiasts, the Karnataka state has decided to reduce the prices of liquor starting September 1. This move aims to increase excise revenue and address the higher cost of liquor in the state compared to neighbouring regions.

The Excise Department has been instructed by the Chief to lower liquor prices. This decision follows earlier proposals to reduce prices from July 1, which were stalled due to conflicts between liquor producers and the Excise Department.

No liquor in Karnataka on July 26: Wine shop owners organise protest against Excise dept corruption

The reduction in prices is a strategic move to prevent revenue loss as border residents often cross into other states to purchase cheaper alcohol, resulting in a significant loss to the state exchequer. To counter this, the government has decided to cut the prices across 16 different slabs.

Karnataka: Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice

The new prices, effective from August, will make expensive brands of brandy, whiskey, gin, and rum more affordable.

An official revised price list for each brand will be released tomorrow, providing detailed information on the new rates.