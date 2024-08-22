Stree 2: 6 Famous HAUNTED Forts Of Rajasthan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The movie 'Stree-2' is set in a haunted valley in Madhya Pradesh, but Rajasthan is also famous for its own haunted sites. From the infamous Bhangarh Fort to the historic Amer Fort in Jaipur, these locations are steeped in ghostly legends and chilling stories that have captivated many

Bhangarh Fort, known as Rajasthan's most haunted site, is linked to legends of a formidable sorcerer and the curse he placed upon the fort

Bhangarh Fort was cursed, resulting in village's sudden destruction. It's believed that spirits, particularly those of queens, continue to wander within the fort's ruins

Amer Fort in Jaipur is rumored to be haunted, with many visitors claiming to hear unusual sounds and encounter eerie experiences after dark

Gagron Fort in Rajasthan is thought to be haunted by the spirits of soldiers who perished in battle, with numerous reports of people sensing their presence within the fort

Kumbhalgarh Fort in Udaipur is believed to be haunted by the spirits of the kings and queens who once reigned over the area