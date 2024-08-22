Kharge's 'Saara Hindustan Humare Kabze Main Hoga' Claim If Congress Wins J&K Elections Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statement that a victory in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) would lead to Congress controlling the entire nation has ignited a firestorm of criticism across social platforms. "Jammu & Kashmir ka chunao agar hum jeetenge, toh saara Hindustan humare kabze main hoga (If we win Jammu and Kashmir elections, then entire India will be under our control)" remarked Kharge during his two-day visit to the state.

Kharge and Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi continued their visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. They have been engaged in consultations with party workers to assess grassroots-level preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the region. Their visit included interactions with Congress leaders from all 10 districts of the Valley and will soon extend to the Jammu region.

The assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the counting of votes set for October 4. Kharge and Gandhi were warmly received by Congress supporters upon their arrival, but the focus has now shifted to the controversy sparked by Kharge's provocative statement.

has been condemned as a reckless display of ambition and political opportunism. Critics argue that his statement undermines democratic principles and could escalate regional tensions.

One social media user expressed dismay, writing, "Kharge's statement is a reckless display of ambition. Controlling J&K won't grant dominion over the entire nation. Such rhetoric undermines democratic principles and risks escalating tensions."

Another comment accused Congress of inciting a "civil and communal war," urging caution to Hindus who they claim might become targets in the current political climate.

A third user added, "No if that happens, J&K won't even be a part of India anymore!" This response reflects a broader concern that Kharge's comments could contribute to divisiveness and instability.

Further criticism came from another user who labeled Kharge's statement as a“disgraceful display of arrogance and political opportunism.” This user argued that Kharge's comments not only undermine democratic values but also jeopardize national unity, accusing him of attempting to exploit political gains in a dangerous manner.

