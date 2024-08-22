عربي


Delhi, Mumbai Or Bengaluru? States With Highest Number Of Female Drinkers

8/22/2024 6:33:44 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It's a common misconception that only men consume alcohol. In today's world, many women are challenging this notion and indulging in alcohol consumption, even surpassing men in some cases.


It's a common misconception that only men consume alcohol. In today's world, many women are challenging this notion and indulging in alcohol consumption, even surpassing men in some cases. Based on the National Family Health Survey, let's explore the states in India where women's alcohol consumption is the highest.


In Arunachal Pradesh, 53% of men and 24% of women consume alcohol. This state has the highest prevalence of alcohol consumption among women.

Sikkim ranks second among the states with the highest alcohol consumption among women. 16.2% of women in the state have a habit of consuming alcohol.


Assam holds the third position among states with high alcohol consumption among women. NFHS-5 data reveals that 7.3% of women in Assam consume alcohol.


Telangana state has set a target of Rs. 40,000 crores in revenue from alcohol sales. In this state, 6.7% of women consume alcohol.


Surveys indicate a significant number of women in Jharkhand are addicted to alcohol. Over 6% of women in Jharkhand consume alcohol.

Even in the tourist-famous Andaman and Nicobar Islands, women are part of the alcohol consumption trend. Here, 5% of women consume alcohol.


Chhattisgarh also witnesses a considerable number of women frequenting liquor stores. According to NFHS-5 statistics, 4.9% of women consume alcohol.

AsiaNet News

