'I Am Fearless..', Mimi Chakraborty Takes Stand Against Online Trolling, Rape Threats For Post On Kolkata Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengali and former Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty recently took a firm stand against harassment following a social post addressing the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. In her response, Chakraborty denounced the threats she received and described herself as "fearless," condemning those who tried to intimidate her.

On her official Instagram, Chakraborty shared a featuring spiritual and motivational speaker Jaya Kishori, who criticized the practice of questioning women about their clothing choices. She emphasized the importance of educating boys on respectful behavior towards women.

In her post, Chakraborty made it clear that abusive comments would not deter her. She asserted that she was inherently fearless and that her stance was not only for herself but also for other women who have stood against oppression. She expressed her disdain for those who attempt to use intimidation as a means of silencing women, labeling such behavior as shameful and reflective of poor upbringing.

On August 20, Chakraborty also posted screenshots of the abusive messages she had received, tagging a senior officer from the cyber crime division of the Kolkata Police. She questioned the normalization of rape threats by individuals who outwardly support women's rights but engage in harmful online behavior. She called for accountability and justice, criticizing the moral and educational failures that allow such threats to persist.