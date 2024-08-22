Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing: 'Protesting Doctors Must Return To Work, Says CJI Chandrachud 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Thursday termed“extremely disturbing” the Kolkata Police's delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital .

Here are the top ten updates:

1. Questioning the sequence and timing of formalities conducted by police, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said it was very surprising that the postmortem of the deceased was conducted on August 9 between 6.10 pm to 7.10 pm before the registration of case as unnatural death.

1. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case. CJI added,“I have not come across a case like this in my last 30 years, West Bengal is not following criminal procedure code.”

Also Read: Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live Updates

2.“How was it that the post-mortem was conducted at 6.10 pm on August 9 and yet the unnatural death information is sent to Tala police station at 11.30 pm on August 9. This is extremely disturbing,” the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

3. It directed the Kolkata Police officer, who registered the first entry about the rape-murder that has shocked the country, to appear in the next hearing and disclose the time of the entry.

4. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the top court that the most shocking fact is that the FIR was registered at 11.45 pm after the postgraduate medic was cremated.

Also Read: Kolkata rape case: 'Women doctors are targetted more,' CJI Chandrachud calls out 'patriarchal biases' in medical field

5. "State police told parents it was suicide, then they said it was murder. Victim's friend suspected cover up and insisted on videography," Mehta told the bench.

6. As the hearing commenced, the top court asked protesting doctors to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken against them after they rejoin.

7.“Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work,” the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

8. If there is difficulty after that then come to us, but let them first report to work, the bench said. The SC peruses the status reports filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), West Bengal government, in the case.

Also Read: 'Nation can't wait for another rape': Supreme Court's strong observation in Kolkata's RG Kar doctor rape-murder case

9. The rape and murder of a trainee doctor have ignited nationwide protests. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the case and established a National Task Force to recommend safety guidelines for medical professionals. The CBI is currently investigating the incident.

10. SC said it is deeply concerned about the safety of doctors across India.“If women cannot go to work and be safe, we are denying them the basic right to equality. We have to do something,” the court said.

Also Read: SC warns against revealing Kolkata rape-murder victim's identity; Know penalties, punishment

The alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in a state-run hospital's seminar hall has ignited nationwide protests. The doctor's body, bearing severe injuries, was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. The following day, a civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case.

(With inputs from PTI)