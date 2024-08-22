'900 Rapes In Past 10 Days': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Calls For Decisive Action After Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool leader, on Thursday reacted to the alarming number of rape cases reported across the country over the past ten days, pointing out that“a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed.”

Even as people from all walks of life are staging massive nationwide protests against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, he said 900 rape incidents have occurred across the country.

| Top events: Byju's insolvency plea, Kolkata rape case CBI report, and more

Taking to social media platform X, the TMC leader on Thursday said,“Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME.”

| Kolkata rape and murder case: New RG Kar Principal removed amid protests

His post further reads,“With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises.”

| Sourav Ganguly, family joins candlelight vigil against Kolkata rape-murder

He appealed to state governments to promptly respond and pressurise the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law. Abhishek Banerjee suggested that this law must ensure swift and strict justice. He added,“Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective.”

The Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour constituency had earlier criticised the 'hooliganism and vandalism' at State-run RG Kar Hospital and College. Charging the mob responsible for violence after the rape-murder incident , he urged the authorities to identify the culprits regardless of their political affiliations and charge them under applicable laws.

| Kolkata rape-murder: CBI probe affected as no lawyer ready to represent accused

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that the Court would prevail upon authorities not to take any adverse actions against them once they rejoined. Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Supreme Court constituted a National Task Force to recommend guidelines to ensure the safety of medical professionals.