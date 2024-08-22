United States Infant Nutrition Market Is Projected To Generate A Revenue Of US$ 20.43 Billion By 2031, Says Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

United States Infant Nutrition Market

United States Infant Nutrition is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Rising Awareness About Nutrition during Developmental Stages.

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Infant Nutrition Market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.81 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.43 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031.The United States infant nutrition market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising awareness about the importance of proper nutrition during developmental stages of infants. Further, the rising working women population in the country is increasing the demand for convenient infant nutrition products that can fulfill the nutritional requirements. Product innovations with claims of supporting immunity, brain development, and digestive health are also fueling the market growth. Changing consumer preferences towards organic and natural infant nutrition products due to growing health concerns is another factor contributing to the market expansion.United States Infant Nutrition Market Drivers:- Premiumization of Products: Consumers are willing to pay more for organic, non-GMO and specialized formulas. Top players like Abbott are tapping into this trend with premium lines targeting health-conscious parents.- Emphasis on Nutrigenomics: Formulas are becoming more personalized through nutrients tailored to a baby's gender, genetics or family medical history. Companies like Nestle are developing targeted formulations to capture this emerging segment.- Shift to Plant-Based Diets: More parents are choosing plant-based or vegan options due to sustainability or ethical concerns. Expect new entrants like Else Nutrition to capture this fast-growing niche.- Online Channel Preference: COVID accelerated the switch to e-commerce, with players like Amazon capturing over 20% of formula sales online. Omnichannel strategies will be key for reaching modern parents.- Focus on Fortification: Formulas are enhancing formulations with prebiotics, DHA/ ARA and immune-boosting ingredients to support brain and eye development. Mead Johnson leads innovation in this space.Do you think, if this report could be of your interest? If yes, request Sample Copy of this Report:United States Infant Nutrition Market Restrain:Rising Preference for Homemade Baby Food Over Packaged Variants: While the demand for packaged baby food is increasing, parents are also showing preference for preparing homemade baby food using fresh ingredients. The perception that it is healthier, more nutritious, and affordable than store-bought options is driving the trend of making baby food at home. Many mothers consider it a better alternative devoid of preservatives and additional sugars present in packaged variants. The availability of recipes, blenders, and ice cube trays specially designed for making baby food at home further encourages this trend. This preference for homemade instead of packaged baby food poses a challenge for the growth of players in the United States infant nutrition market.United States Infant Nutrition Market Opportunity:Increasing Demand for Organic and Clean Label Baby Food Products: There is a growing market opportunity for organic and clean label baby food products in the United States. Consumers are willing to pay premium prices for products featuring organic, non-GMO and natural ingredients that are free from artificial colors, preservatives, and other additives. They also prefer products with simple and understandable ingredients lists. Baby food companies can capitalize on this opportunity by launching organic product lines made using fruits, vegetables and grains grown without pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Emphasizing clean labels with minimal processing and no artificial ingredients can help brands gain market share. The rising demand for organic and transparent labeling presents a lucrative avenue for growth for players in the US infant nutrition space.United States Infant Nutrition Market Trend:Growing Popularity of Plant-Based and Vegan Baby Food Options: Plant-based and vegan baby food options are gaining acceptance, driven by increasing health consciousness and flexitarian dietary trends. Soy, rice, almond, and multi-grain cereals and meals made without dairy or meat ingredients are witnessing higher sales. Brands are leveraging this opportunity by introducing innovative formulations using ingredients like superfoods, lentils, chickpeas, and quinoa. e-Commerce platforms now offer several plant-focused baby food brands along with guidance on raising vegan babies. This is contributing to mainstream acceptance of plant-based options for complementary feeding. As consumers adopt more sustainable and compassionate diets, plant-based variants will likely see increased popularity in the United States infant nutrition segment over the coming years.Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):❖ By Product Type)) Baby Food)) Powder Milk❖ By Pricing)) Super Premium)) Premium)) Mainstream)) Economy❖ Following are the top players analyzed in the report:▪️ Abbott Nutrition▪️ Mead Johnson Nutrition▪️ Nestle USA▪️ Perrigo Company▪️ Danone S.A.▪️ Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company, LLC)▪️ Bellamy's Organic▪️ Biostime▪️ DMK Baby GmbH▪️ AusnutriaGet access to the latest Edition of this Market Study (comprising 150+ pages): /buynowThe research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the United States Infant Nutrition market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the United States Infant Nutrition market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the United States Infant Nutrition market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the United States Infant Nutrition market?6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?➞ Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.➞ Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the United States Infant Nutrition industry around the world.➞ The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.➞ A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.➞ The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.➞ This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.Author of this marketing PR:Priya Pandey is a dynamic and passionate PR writer with over three years of expertise in content writing and proofreading. 