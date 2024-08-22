Autonomous Ships Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Straits Research) An autonomous ship is a marine vessel controlled by artificial intelligence. Both software and hardware systems are installed on autonomous ships, also known as crewless ships. Typically, these vessels function without human intervention. The components of these ships, such as sensors, automated navigation, propulsion, auxiliary systems, trackers, and others, assist the ship in making decisions based on the surrounding environment. Moreover, the partially automated ships are monitored and controlled by off-board control centers that require human intervention.

In addition, an autonomous ship is equipped with a comprehensive set of operations managed by advanced operating systems, allowing it to make decisions and take actions independently. In autonomous ships, facilities such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), among others, assist components such as sensors, integrated radar systems, and live tracking navigation assemblies. These services aid in adhering to mission strategies, adjusting mission completion, and sensing the surrounding environment with the appropriate decision logic.

Presently, there is a demand for sophisticated and autonomous ships that can reduce the need for human intervention. A rise in international maritime trade is one of the primary factors driving the market share of autonomous ships. In addition, factors such as increased demand for cargo transportation via marines and the operational safety of ships fuel the market's growth. Nonetheless, the risk of system exploitation via hacking and the growing complexity of the network impedes the expansion of the autonomous ships market.

Market Dynamics

The Upsurge in Cargo Transportation Via Marines and Increased Operational Safety of Ships to Drive the Global Market

As a result of the efficient and safe transfer of numerous cargo to the other side, there is an increase in demand for cargo transportation via waterways. Moreover, cargo ships are less expensive than road and air transportation for transporting goods because they can transport more cargo in less time. According to UNCTAD records, approximately 1,687 million tons of cargo are transported annually. Recent advancements in commercial vessels and the introduction of cargo ships equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as advanced sensors, navigation systems, and other components, are driving demand for autonomous cargo ships in the global market. In addition, the introduction of autonomous marines, particularly in cargo vessels, increases the demand for cargo transportation via sea routes, thereby increasing the demand for cargo transportation. Consequently, these factors contribute to a rise in the need for marine cargo transport and the market for autonomous ships.

The ships introduced to the market as autonomous operate without a crew. They are either equipped with technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, and other advanced technology, or their operations are managed remotely from a land-based control station. This reduces the number of accidents caused by human error, as these autonomous ships are equipped with advanced sensors, infrared cameras, and enhanced radar, allowing for safer operations. In addition, incorporating automated features on ships decreases the likelihood of ship grounding, shipyard accidents, tugboat disasters, and cargo hauling accidents, among others. Therefore, an increase in automation increases the operational safety of ships.

Increased Marine Safety Norms to Create Global Autonomous Ships Market Opportunities

There are numerous regulations governing the safety of ocean travel. These regulations are known as Maritime Safety of Life (SOLAS). This includes a variety of treaties concerning autonomous maritime security, such as ship construction and design, navigation communications, search and rescue ship system equipment, and pollution control and response. In addition, these standards are continuously updated based on necessity and technological advancement. Shortly, it is anticipated that the increase in marine safety standards will create a favorable environment for expanding autonomous ships.

Regional Insights

Europe will likely hold the most significant market proportion during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 8.11%. This region has a high rate of autonomous transportation technology adoption. Countries such as Norway have created the world's first fully autonomous cargo ships, which are currently sailing the oceans. This has established the region as a critical player in the marine industry's movement toward automation adoption. The constant creation of new technology and its subsequent adoption is the driving force behind expanding the region's market for autonomous ships, attracting more investment.

Asia Pacific will grow at a CAGR of 5.41% and reach USD 67,229 million by 2030. This region's countries are among the most advanced in the world regarding the automation of their transportation sectors, which includes everything from autonomous trains to autonomous ships. This has accelerated the growth of the market for autonomous ships in this region. The continuous adoption of emerging technologies and the quickening pace of the transition toward automation are driving the expansion of the market and presenting numerous new opportunities for regional growth. This region's market for autonomous ships is in its early stages of development and is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global autonomous ships market had a revenue share of USD 89,663 million in 2021, which is projected to reach USD 151,883 million growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period.

Based on the level of autonomy, the semi-autonomous ships segment will most likely hold the most significant market proportion during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 6.21%.

Based on the component, the hardware segment will hold the largest share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 6.11%.

Based on the ship type, the commercial ships segment is expected to hold the most significant market proportion during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 6.21%.

Based on the fuel type, the heavy fuel oil segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% and hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on the regional analysis, Europe will likely hold the most significant market proportion during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 8.11%.



Competitive Players in the Market



ABB Ltd.

L3 ASV

Honeywell International

Kongsberg Gruppen

Marine Technologies LLC

Mitsui OSK. Lines

Northrop Grumman

Rolls-Royce

Ulstein Group ASA

Wartsila

Sea Machines Robotics, Inc.

Neptec Technologies Corp.

Intel Corporation

Shone Automation Inc.

Buffalo Automation.



Market News



In 2022, Sea Machines Robotics, Inc. unveiled AI-ris, a new marine computer-vision navigation sensor designed to improve safety and performance while vessels are underway.

In 2022, Sea Machines Robotics, Inc., in collaboration with Rolls-Royce, introduced three new products under the range of mtu NautlQ ship automation systems; mtu NautlQ CoPilot, mtu NautlQ CoOpertae, and mtu NautlQ CoDirect.



Global Autonomous Ships Market: Segmentation

By level of autonomy



Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous



By component



Hardware

Software



By ship type



Commercial Ships

Defense Ships

Passenger Ships



By fuel type



Carbon Neutral fuels

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Electric Batteries

Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO)



By region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA



