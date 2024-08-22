Beyond BTC And ETH, Bingx Unveils Pre-Market Trading For New Telegram Ecosystem Coins

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



VILNIUS, LITUANIA - OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2024 - VILNIUS, Lithuania, -- BingX, a leading exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking BingX Pre-Market Trading feature. This innovative offering provides BingX users with early access to cryptocurrencies, enabling more effective price discovery and improving liquidity. The Pre-Market Trading feature also sparks community trading interest, establishing BingX as a key platform for new asset launches once they go live. This strategic enhancement is poised to transform the cryptocurrency trading landscape, giving users the opportunity to access new digital assets before their official listing. With this new feature, BingX users' investment could go beyond the Bitcoin , Ethereum , or other established coins. Initial offerings include Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) and Catizen (CATI), which are part of the growing Ecosystem of telegram coin , integrated with the popular Telegram messaging app.

Vivien Lin , Chief Product Officer of BingX, expressed her enthusiasm and emphasized the feature's significance for the platform's users. 'This new feature represents a major milestone for BingX, providing our users with early access to new coins and the ability to secure advantageous positions before these coins are listed on the spot market. We are dedicated to continually innovating and delivering tools that empower our users to stay ahead in the dynamic cryptocurrency market.' said Lin.

Seizing Early Opportunities with Real Trading

BingX Pre-Market Trading functions as an over-the-counter (OTC) platform, enabling genuine peer-to-peer transactions for newly listed coins. Users can purchase these coins at competitive prices, secure liquidity ahead of time, and finalize transactions at mutually agreed times. This feature allows both buyers and sellers to set their own prices and quantities, creating a flexible and user-centric trading environment.

To ensure transaction security, BingX freezes the necessary funds for both parties involved in the trade, providing financial assurance for every order and minimizing the chances of trade failures. Sellers also have the advantage of completing deliveries as soon as they obtain the coins, locking in profits without waiting for the delivery period to end. BingX's introduction of the Pre-Market Trading feature underscores its ongoing commitment to security, reliability, and user empowerment, further cementing its reputation as a leader in the cryptocurrency trading industry.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official



crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.



