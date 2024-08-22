عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notification Of Major Holding In Kindred Group Plc


8/22/2024 6:17:46 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group
plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 21 August 2024, has received a notification of major holding from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a company with its registered office in Wilmington, USA. The notification refers to a decrease in the number of shares and voting rights in Kindred held by The Goldman Sachs Group.

According to the notification, the Goldman Sachs Group held 0.16% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 16 August 2024.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notification, of which a copy can be found on Kindred's website: .

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4027274

The following files are available for download:

Press release The Goldman Sachs Group

Notification The Goldman Sachs Group

MENAFN22082024003732001241ID1108588809


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search