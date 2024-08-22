Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUELPH, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Canadian Solar

("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ ) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Highlights

Solar module shipments of 8.2 GW, above guidance of 7.5 GW to 8.0 GW.

Net revenues of $1.6 billion, in line with guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

17.2% gross margin, in line with guidance of 16% to 18%.

e-STORAGE backlog grew to $2.6 billion, backed by a record 66 GWh of pipeline, as of June 30, 2024.

Recurrent Energy expanded its total development pipeline to 27 GWp of solar and 63 GWh of battery energy storage, as of June 30, 2024.

Achieved initial closing of BlackRock's investment in Recurrent Energy, representing the majority of the planned $500 million capital infusion.

Announced a $200 million private placement of secured convertible notes with PAG. Published the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, featuring sustainability disclosures aligned with global standards, on May 31, 2024. Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO , commented, "We achieved solid results in the second quarter of 2024, with shipments, revenue, and gross margin meeting or surpassing our previous guidance. Today, we have reached an optimal scale-large enough to maintain a highly competitive cost structure yet lean enough to adapt swiftly to changes in industry dynamics. In our module business, we continue to apply a disciplined approach to operations, from strategic capacity investments to stringent order management. At the same time, we are positioning ourselves for sustainable medium- and long-term growth through our energy storage business, e-STORAGE, and global project development platform, Recurrent Energy. Sustainable and ethical growth is key to our strategy, and we are proud to have published our latest Corporate Sustainability Report , featuring expanded disclosures and enhanced transparency." Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary , said, "Despite challenging market dynamics, CSI Solar achieved strong results in the first half. Amidst fierce industry competition, we maintained our focus on profitability while also increasing volume this quarter. As polysilicon prices further declined, the resulting price decreases across the upstream supply chain helped reduce manufacturing costs. Given the current industry landscape, we have decided to delay certain upstream investments to further prioritize profitability. In these situations, our partial vertical integration affords us strategic agility. Additionally, e-STORAGE not only delivered record volumes, but also grew its backlog to $2.6 billion, supported by a robust 66 GWh pipeline." Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Canadian Solar's Recurrent Energy subsidiary , said, "We successfully completed the initial closing of BlackRock's $500 million investment and expect to finalize the transaction in the coming months. As we progress toward our operational targets, we continue to demonstrate our ability to secure competitive financing. Notably, we obtained a landmark multi-currency revolving credit facility valued at up to €1.3 billion, involving ten banks, to support the construction of renewable energy projects across several European countries." Xinbo Zhu, Senior VP and CFO , added, "In the second quarter of 2024, we delivered $1.6 billion

in revenue, a gross margin of 17.2%, and $4 million in net income. Going forward, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy's leverage profiles will align with their respective strategic goals. This quarter, CSI Solar reduced its debt to better navigate the industry cycle. Meanwhile, Recurrent Energy will continue to increase leverage in the near-term to support its transition to a partial IPP model. The recently announced convertible notes will contribute to optimizing our capital structure, providing us with added financial flexibility." Second Quarter 2024 Results Total module shipments recognized as revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were 8.2 GW, up 30% quarter-over-quarter ("qoq") and remained consistent year-over-year ("yoy"). Of the total, 135 MW

were shipped

to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects. Net revenues in the second

quarter

of 2024 increased 23% qoq and decreased 31% yoy to $1.6 billion. The sequential increase primarily reflects a higher solar module shipment volume, partially offset by a decline in module average selling price ("ASP"). The yoy decrease primarily reflects a decline in module ASPs and lower project sales, partially offset by higher battery energy storage solutions sales. Gross profit in the second

quarter of 2024 was $282

million, up 12% qoq

and down 36%

yoy. Gross margin in the

second quarter of 2024 was 17.2%, compared to 19.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and 18.6% in the second quarter of 2023. The gross margin sequential decrease was primarily caused by lower module ASPs. The gross margin yoy decrease was primarily driven by lesser margin contribution from solar power and battery energy storage asset sales and lower module ASPs, partially offset by lower manufacturing costs. Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $234

million, compared to

$204 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $216 million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and yoy increases were primarily driven by higher shipping and handling expenses, with the yoy increase being partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expense. Depreciation and amortization charges in the second

quarter of 2024 were $122

million,

compared to $110

million in the first quarter of 2024 and $73 million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and yoy increases were primarily driven by the Company's continued investment in vertical integration and incremental capacity expansion. Net interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 was $19 million, compared to less than $1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $21 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest expense returned to a normalized level in the second quarter of 2024 with the absence of an interest benefit deriving from the interest income generated by anti-dumping and countervailing duty deposit refunds in the first quarter of 2024. Net foreign exchange and derivative gain in the second quarter of 2024 was $13

million, compared to a net loss of $4 million in the

first quarter of 2024 and a net gain of $34 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in the second

quarter of 2024 was $4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $12 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $170 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") includes Recurrent Energy redeemable preferred shares dividends payable in kind. As a result, an EPS effect of 3 cents was deducted in the second quarter of 2024 on a dilutive basis. Net cash flow used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 was $429 million, compared to net cash flow used in operating activities of $291 million in the first

quarter of 2024 and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $290 million in the second quarter of 2023. The operating cash outflow primarily resulted from increased project assets and accounts receivable. Total debt was $4.2

billion as of June 30, 2024, including $2.0

billion, $2.0

billion, and $0.2

billion related to CSI Solar, Recurrent Energy, and convertible notes, respectively. Total debt decreased as compared to $4.3 billion as of March 31, 2024, mainly driven by optimization of CSI Solar's financial leverage to navigate the industry cycle, partially offset by new project development for Recurrent Energy. Business Segments The Company has two business segments: Recurrent Energy and CSI Solar. The two businesses operate as follows:

Recurrent Energy is one of the world's largest clean energy project development platforms with 15 years of experience, having delivered approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects. It is vertically integrated and has strong expertise in greenfield origination, development, financing, execution, operations and maintenance, and asset management. CSI Solar consists of solar module and battery energy storage manufacturing, and delivery of total system solutions, including inverters, solar system kits, and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services. CSI Solar's e-STORAGE branded battery energy storage business includes its utility-scale turnkey battery energy system solutions, as well as a small but growing residential battery energy storage business. These battery energy storage systems solutions are complemented with long-term service agreements, including future battery capacity augmentation services. Recurrent Energy Segment As of June 30, 2024, the Company held a leading position with a total global solar development pipeline of 27 GWp and a battery energy storage development pipeline of 63 GWh. While Recurrent Energy's business model was historically predominantly develop-to-sell, the Company has been adjusting its strategy to create greater asset value and retain greater ownership of projects in select markets to increase revenues generated through recurring income, such as power sales, operations and maintenance, and asset management income. The business model consists of three key drivers:

Electricity revenue from operating portfolio to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies;

Asset sales (solar power and battery energy storage) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model, as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; and Power services (O&M) and asset management through long-term operations and maintenance ("O&M") contracts, currently with approximately 11 GW of contracted projects, to drive stable and long-term recurring earnings and synergies with the project development platform. In January 2024, the Company announced a $500 million investment from BlackRock. The investment will provide Recurrent Energy with additional capital to grow its high value project development pipeline while executing its strategy to transition from a pure developer to a developer plus long-term owner and operator in select markets including the

U.S.

and

Europe. This transition is expected to create a more diversified portfolio and provide more stable long-term revenue in low-risk currencies, and enables Recurrent Energy to create and retain greater value in its own project development pipeline. The perimeter of the transaction includes 30 countries, excluding China and Japan. In June 2024, Recurrent Energy announced the initial closing of the $500 million investment. The initial closing presents the majority of the planned capital infusion at $300 million (before transaction costs). Once the transaction is fully complete, BlackRock's $500 million

investment will represent 20% of the outstanding fully diluted shares of Recurrent Energy on an as-converted basis.

Canadian Solar

will continue to own the remaining majority shares of Recurrent Energy. Project Development Pipeline – Solar As of June 30, 2024, Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline was 27.4 GWp, including 1.7 GWp under construction, 4.8 GWp of backlog, and 20.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines, defined as follows:

Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements, and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs.

Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement. Early-stage pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by Recurrent Energy that are in the process of securing interconnection. While the magnitude of the Company's project development pipeline is an important indicator of potential expanded power generation and battery energy storage capacity as well as potential future revenue growth, the development of projects in its pipeline is inherently uncertain. If the Company does not successfully complete the pipeline projects in a timely manner, it may not realize the anticipated benefits of the projects to the extent anticipated, which could adversely affect its business, financial condition, or results of operations. In addition, the Company's guidance and estimates for its future operating and financial results assume the completion of certain solar projects and battery energy storage projects that are in its pipeline. If the Company is unable to execute on its actionable pipeline, it may miss its guidance, which could adversely affect the market price of its common shares and its business, financial condition, or results of operations. The following table presents Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline.

Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of June 30, 2024) – MWp* Region In

Construction Backlog Advanced

Pipeline Early-Stage

Pipeline Total North America 261 224 1,244 4,374 6,103 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

("EMEA") 783** 2,465 1,578 5,539 10,365 Latin America 450** 486 83 4,540 5,559 Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan - 173 708 1,413 2,294 China 100 1,320** - 1,390 2,810 Japan 59 131 - 49 239 Total 1,653 4,799 3,613 17,305 27,370 *All numbers are gross MWp. **Including 74 MWp in construction and 551 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.















Project Development Pipeline – Battery Energy Storage

As of June 30, 2024, Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline was 62.8 GWh, including 8.5 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 54.3 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines.

The table below sets forth Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline.

Battery Energy Storage

Project Development Pipeline

(as of June 30, 2024) – MWh Region In

Construction Backlog Advanced

Pipeline Early-Stage

Pipeline Total North America 1,400 600 1,580 15,444 19,024 EMEA - 1,580 4,627 26,612 32,819 Latin America - 1,765 - - 1,765 Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan 444 - 400 1,240 2,084 China 2,000 - - 2,600 4,600 Japan - 727 449 1,350 2,526 Total 3,844 4,672 7,056 47,246 62,818

Projects in Operation – Solar Power and Battery Energy Storage Power Plants (Including Unconsolidated Projects)

As of June 30, 2024, the solar power and battery energy storage plants in operation totaled around 1.6 GWp and 1.0 GWh respectively, with a combined estimated net resale value of approximately

$1.2 billion. The estimated net resale value is based on selling prices that Recurrent Energy is currently negotiating or comparable asset sales.

Power Plants in Operation*

North

America EMEA Latin

America Asia Pacific ex. China and

Japan China Japan Total Solar (MWp) 163 58 970 6 310 62 1,569 Battery Energy

Storage (MWh) 280 - - 24 700 - 1,004

*All numbers are net

MWp

or

MWh

owned by Recurrent Energy; total gross

MWp

of solar projects is 2,621

MWp

and total gross battery

energy storage projects is 2,124

MWh, including volume that is already sold to third parties.



Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the Recurrent Energy segment for the periods indicated.

Recurrent Energy Segment Financial Results (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net revenues 50,525 39,433 360,045

89,958 380,097 Cost of revenues 26,564 26,381 201,981

52,945 214,824 Gross profit 23,961 13,052 158,064

37,013 165,273 Operating expenses 32,877 33,573 35,874

66,450 58,288 Income (loss) from

operations* (8,916) (20,521) 122,190

(29,437) 106,985 Gross margin 47.4

% 33.1

% 43.9

%

41.1

% 43.5

% Operating margin -17.6

% -52.0

% 33.9

%

-32.7

% 28.1

% * Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

CSI Solar Segment

Solar Modules and Solar System Kits

CSI Solar shipped 8.2 GW of solar modules and solar system kits to more than 70 countries in the second quarter of 2024. For the second

quarter of 2024, the top five markets ranked by shipments were China, the U.S., Pakistan, Germany, and Brazil.

CSI Solar's revised manufacturing capacity expansion targets are set forth below.

Solar Manufacturing Capacity,

GW*

June 2024 Actual September 2024 Plan December 2024 Plan Ingot 20.4 25.0 25.0 Wafer 28.0 31.0 31.0 Cell 48.4 48.4 48.4 Module 60.0 61.0 61.0







*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice

based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.



e-STORAGE: Battery Energy Storage Solutions

e-STORAGE is CSI Solar's utility-scale battery energy storage platform. e-STORAGE provides customers with competitive turnkey, integrated, utility-scale battery energy storage solutions, including bankable, end-to-end, utility-scale, turnkey battery energy storage system solutions across various applications. System performance is complemented with long-term service agreements, which include future battery capacity augmentation services and bring in long-term, stable income.

As of June 30, 2024, e-STORAGE had a total project turnkey pipeline of around 66 GWh, which includes both contracted and in-construction projects, as well as projects at different stages of the negotiation process. In addition, e-STORAGE had approximately 3.1 GWh of operating battery energy storage projects contracted under long-term service agreements, all of which were battery energy storage projects previously executed by e-STORAGE.

As of June 30, 2024, the contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was $2.6 billion. These are signed orders with contractual obligations to customers, providing significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.

The table below sets forth e-STORAGE's manufacturing capacity expansion targets.

Battery Energy Storage Manufacturing

Capacity, GWh* June 2024 Actual December 2025 Plan SolBank 20.0 30.0





*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice

based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.



Operating Results



The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the CSI Solar segment for the periods indicated.



CSI Solar Segment Financial Results *

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30, 2023

June 30,

2024 June 30, 2023 Net revenues 1,731,470 1,342,153 2,013,993

3,073,623 3,723,723 Cost of revenues 1,441,897 1,094,568 1,726,154

2,536,465 3,120,275 Gross profit 289,573 247,585 287,839

537,158 603,448 Operating expenses 196,255 165,113 168,455

361,368 314,606 Income from operations 93,318 82,472 119,384

175,790 288,842 Gross margin 16.7

% 18.4

% 14.3

%

17.5

% 16.2

% Operating margin 5.4

% 6.1

% 5.9

%

5.7

% 7.8

% *Include effects of both sales to third-party customers and to the Company's Recurrent Energy segment.

Please refer to the

attached financial tables for intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operations reflects

management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

The table below provides the geographic distribution of the net revenues of

CSI Solar:

CSI Solar Net Revenues Geographic Distribution* (In Millions of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Q2 2024 % of Net

Revenues

Q1 2024 % of Net

Revenues

Q2 2023 % of Net

Revenues Americas 892 56

676 53

722 36 Asia 455 29

417 32

716 36 Europe and others 238 15

197 15

566 28 Total 1,585 100

1,290 100

2,004 100

















*Excludes sales from

CSI

Solar to Recurrent Energy.



Business Outlook

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the third quarter

of 2024, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 14% and 16%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 9.0 GW to 9.5 GW, including approximately 100 MW to the Company's own projects. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in the third quarter of 2024 are expected to be between 1.4

GWh to 1.7 GWh, including about 1.2 GWh to the Company's own projects.

For the full year of 2024, the Company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 32 GW to 36 GW and CSI Solar's total battery energy storage shipments in the range of 6.5 GWh to 7.0 GWh, including approximately 1 GW and 2.5 GWh respectively to the Company's own projects. The Company's total revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO,

commented, "While we continue to navigate challenging market conditions, our focus remains on sustainable, profitable growth. We are beginning to see signs of market rationalization, as module pricing and input costs reach record lows. In line with our commitment to strategic future planning, we are adjusting certain capacity investments to ensure a resilient financial profile. We anticipate stabilization in the second half of the year. Although global economic and political uncertainties will likely persist in the coming months, we have consistently managed risk effectively for our shareholders, partners, and customers in the past-and we remain committed to doing so going forward."

Recent Developments

Canadian Solar

On August 19, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with PAG, pursuant to which PAG will subscribe for US$200 million in aggregate principal of convertible notes due 2029. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to closing conditions. The Company will retain certain flexibility on drawdowns, using the net proceeds to optimize its capital structure.

On May 31, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had published its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report that showcases the Company's ongoing progress and achievements in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The sustainability disclosures in this report are aligned with global standards set by the SASB (the

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) and the

Global Reporting Initiative

(GRI), with reference to the IFRS (the International Financial Reporting Standards) set by ISSB (International Sustainability Standards Board).



CSI Solar

On August 8, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had signed a turnkey EPC contract for 100 MW / 200 MWh energy storage solutions with Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia for FRV's Terang energy storage project in Victoria, Australia. FRV Australia, part of Jameel Energy and the Canadian infrastructure fund OMERS, is a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions. An energy storage supply agreement and a long-term service agreement had been signed between the companies. Construction of the project is scheduled to commence in August 2024.

On July 18, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had signed a contract with Root-Power Ltd., part of YLEM Group, to supply 11 MW AC / 22 MWh AC energy storage solutions for Root-Power's Coryton Energy Park project located in Corringham,

Essex, England.

Construction of the project started in late

May 2024. An energy storage supply agreement and long-term service agreement had been signed between the companies.

On July 9, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had secured a contract with Aypa Power to deliver a 498 MWh DC standalone battery energy storage system for Aypa's Bypass Project in Texas. The project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. After integrating and commissioning the project to commercial operation, e-STORAGE will provide ongoing operational support for the project under a long-term service agreement.

On July 8, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had secured a contract from Nova Scotia Power to develop flagship energy storage projects across three locations in

Nova Scotia, Canada:

Bridgewater,

Waverley, and

White Rock. The projects total 150 MW / 705 MWh DC. Construction will be completed by the end of 2026, and the first site is expected to be operational in 2025.

e-STORAGE will provide comprehensive EPC services along with long-term service agreements.

On June 20, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had entered into a partnership agreement with leading renewable energy supplier

Lifestyle Solar Inc.

to provide solar and energy storage solutions to homebuilders in

California.

Canadian Solar will offer its new N-type modules from its factory in

Mesquite, TX, and the innovative stackable EP Cube home battery, enabling Lifestyle Solar's clients to achieve energy resilience and lower electricity costs.

On June 13, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had entered into an agreement with

U.S.

homebuilder D.R. Horton to offer its solar and energy storage products across communities in

California. In its commitment to excellence, D.R. Horton has chosen Canadian Solar's solar panels and batteries, a testament to the superior quality of Canadian Solar's products.

Recurrent Energy

On August 6, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had completed the sale of an 83 MWp project in the Dominican Republic to Grupo País and Acciona Energía. The Pedro Corto solar project, located in San Juan de la Maguana, is in the late stage of development.

On July 24, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had achieved the financial close on a €50 million loan from the

European Investment Bank. The facility will support the development and construction of a solar energy portfolio in

Italy.

On July 10, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with

GKN Automotive, a global leader in drive systems, for the annual production of approximately 200 GWh of renewable electricity produced by Recurrent Energy's 115 MWp Rey I Project located in Seville, Andalucia,

Spain. Currently under construction, Rey I is expected to be fully operational by the first half of 2026. Recurrent Energy will own and operate the project upon completion.

On June 27, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had signed a $103 million tax credit facilitation agreement with Bank of America for its

North Fork Solar Project. The 160 MW solar project, located southwest of

Oklahoma City, is now operational.

On June 20, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had secured $513 million in project financing for its landmark Papago Storage project located in Maricopa County, Arizona. Construction of the 1,200 MWh Papago Storage is slated to commence in the third quarter of 2024, with commercial operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025. This project holds a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service, and Recurrent Energy will own and operate the project after construction.

On June 17, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had achieved commercial operation on its first portfolio of

Japan's

feed-in premium (FIP) PV projects on

June 1, 2024. Toyota Tsusho Corporation entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Company, securing 100% of the PV power, together with the Non-Fossil Certificates (NFCs) generated by the project.



On June 10, 2024, Canadian Solar announced the inauguration of the 446 MWp / 360 MWac Marangatu Solar Complex

in

Brasileira, Brazil. SPIC owns 70% of the project, while Recurrent Energy owns the remaining 30%.

Developed by Recurrent Energy,

Marangatu Solar Complex

was fully energized in

April 2024. 75% of the energy generated is secured through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

On June 3, Canadian Solar announced it had achieved the initial closing and funding of an investment in Recurrent Energy's platform by BlackRock through a fund managed by its climate infrastructure business. The initial closing of the transaction, first announced in

January 2024, was contingent on requisite regulatory approvals and other conditions, which have now been met.

On May 23, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had secured a landmark multi-currency revolving credit facility valued at up to €1.3 billion with ten banks for the construction of solar and battery energy storage projects in several European countries, including Spain, Italy, the UK, the Netherland, France and Germany. Initially, the facility will support the near-term construction of close to 1 GW of solar capacity, with the vast majority allocated to

Spain

and the remainder to the

UK.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.





Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy



Three Months Ended and As of June 30, 2024



(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)



CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination and unallocated items (1)

Total

















Net revenues



$1,731,470

$50,525

$(146,562)

$1,635,433 Cost of revenues

1,441,897

26,564

(115,122)

1,353,339 Gross profit

289,573

23,961

(31,440)

282,094 Gross margin

16.7

%

47.4

%

-

17.2

% Income (loss) from

operations (2)

$ 93,318

$(8,916)

$(36,752)

$47,650

















Supplementary

















Information:















Interest expense (3)

$(15,924)

$(15,289)

$(1,809)

$(33,022) Interest income (3)

11,037

3,075

10

14,122

















Cash and cash equivalents

$1,379,591

$234,023

$6,223

$1,619,837 Restricted cash – current and

571,546

858

-

572,404

noncurrent















Non-recourse borrowings

-

781,634

-

781,634 Other short-term and long-

1,778,326

1,099,669

-

2,877,995

term borrowings















Green bonds and convertible

-

146,998

228,165

375,163

notes





































Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)



CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination and unallocated items (1)

Total

















Net revenues



$3,073,623

$89,958

$(199,037)

$2,964,544 Cost of revenues

2,536,465

52,945

(159,713)

2,429,697 Gross profit

537,158

37,013

(39,324)

534,847 Gross margin

17.5

%

41.1

%

-

18.0

% Income (loss) from

$175,790

$(29,437)

$(49,631)

$96,722 operations (2)

































Supplementary

















Information:















Interest expense (3)

$(31,633)

$(29,578)

$(6,678)

$(67,889) Interest income (3)

42,906

5,479

39

48,424

























































Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)



CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination and

unallocated

items (1)

Total

















Net revenues



$2,013,993

$360,045

$(10,015)

$2,364,023 Cost of revenues

1,726,154

201,981

(4,686)

1,923,449 Gross profit

287,839

158,064

(5,329)

440,574 Gross margin

14.3

%

43.9

%

-

18.6

% Income from operations (2)

$119,384

$122,190

$(17,451)

$224,123

















Supplementary

















Information:















Interest expense (3)

$(15,833)

$(12,824)

$(1,798)

$(30,455) Interest income (3)

7,550

1,905

1

9,456

























































Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)



CSI Solar

Recurrent Energy

Elimination and unallocated items (1)

Total

















Net revenues



$3,723,723

$380,097

$(38,516)

$4,065,304 Cost of revenues

3,120,275

214,824

(28,370)

3,306,729 Gross profit

603,448

165,273

(10,146)

758,575 Gross margin

16.2

%

43.5

%

-

18.7

% Income from operations (2)

$288,842

$106,985

$(26,100)

$369,727

















Supplementary

Information:















Interest expense (3)

$(29,421)

$(17,889)

$(3,593)

$(50,903) Interest income (3)

14,027

3,357

28

17,412



































(1) Includes inter-segment elimination, and unallocated corporate items not considered part of management's evaluation of business segment operating performance.

















(2) Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

















(3) Represents interest expenses payable to and interest income earned from third parties.







Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30,

2023



(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar Revenues:











Solar modules

$ 1,207,816

$ 912,150

$ 1,722,687 Solar system kits

114,869

99,247

216,867 Battery energy storage solutions

225,805

251,473

14,889 EPC and others

36,418

26,808

49,535 Subtotal

1,584,908

1,289,678

2,003,978 Recurrent Energy Revenues:











Solar power and battery energy storage asset

sales

12,752

6,044

338,487 Power services (O&M) and asset

management

18,644

15,868

13,408 Electricity revenue from operating portfolio

and others

19,129

17,521

8,150 Subtotal

50,525

39,433

360,045 Total net revenues

$ 1,635,433

$ 1,329,111

$ 2,364,023



Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar Revenues:





Solar modules $ 2,119,966

$ 3,177,563 Solar system kits 214,116

350,454 Battery energy storage solutions 477,278

29,699 EPC and others 63,226

127,491 Subtotal 2,874,586

3,685,207 Recurrent Energy Revenues:





Solar PV and battery energy storage asset

sales 18,796

343,108 Power services (O&M) and asset

management 34,512

22,095 Electricity revenue from operating portfolio

and others 36,650

14,894 Subtotal 89,958

380,097 Total net revenues $ 2,964,544

$ 4,065,304



Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31 ,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2024

2023

2024

2023





















Net revenues $ 1,635,433

$ 1,329,111

$ 2,364,023

$ 2,964,544

$ 4,065,304 Cost of revenues 1,353,339

1,076,358

1,923,449

2,429,697

3,306,729

Gross profit 282,094

252,753

440,574

534,847

758,575





















Operating expenses:



















Selling and distribution

expenses 131,692

88,412

87,686

220,104

176,057

General and

administrative

expenses 100,911

94,693

139,571

195,604

218,219

Research and

developmentexpenses 25,578

34,279

23,137

59,857

40,444

Other operating income,

net (23,737)

(13,703)

(33,943)

(37,440)

(45,872) Total operating expenses 234,444

203,681

216,451

438,125

388,848





















Income from operations 47,650

49,072

224,123

96,722

369,727 Other income (expenses):



















Interest expense (33,022)

(34,867)

(30,455)

(67,889)

(50,903)

Interest income 14,122

34,302

9,456

48,424

17,412

Gain (loss) on change in

fair value of derivatives,

net 81

(16,694)

(23,775)

(16,613)

(16,174)

Foreign exchange gain,

net 12,486

12,913

57,532

25,399

36,672

Investment income (loss),

net (835)

169

1,955

(666)

10,335 Total other income

(expenses) (7,168)

(4,177)

14,713

(11,345)

(2,658)





















Income before income taxes

and equity in earnings of

affiliates 40,482

44,895

238,836

85,377

367,069 Income tax expense (5,283)

(9,677)

(46,019)

(14,960)

(74,734) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates (7,775)

1,005

4,719

(6,770)

12,030 Net income 27,424

36,223

197,536

63,647

304,365





















Less: Net income

attributable to non-

controlling interests and

redeemable non-

controlling interest 23,602

23,871

27,566

47,473

50,683





















Net income attributable to

Canadian Solar Inc. $ 3,822

$ 12,352

$ 169,970

$ 16,174

$ 253,682





















Earnings per share - basic $ 0.02

$ 0.19

$

2.62

$ 0.21

$

3.92 Shares used in computation -

basic 66,413,750

66,164,560

64,912,928

66,289,155

64,716,522 Earnings per share -

diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.19

$

2.39

$ 0.21

$

3.58 Shares used in computation -

diluted 66,984,783

66,642,725

71,689,925

66,813,754

71,571,041

Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In Thousands of

U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income $ 27,424

$ 36,223

$ 197,536

$ 63,647

$ 304,365 Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Foreign currency translation

adjustment (59,897)

(53,813)

(68,507)

(113,710)

(45,257) Gain (loss) on changes in fair

value of available-for-sale debt

securities, net of tax 769

880

(1,050)

1,649

(711) Gain (loss) on interest rate

swap, net of tax (481)

965

(67)

484

(172) Share of gain (loss) on changes

in fair value of derivatives of

affiliate, net of tax (159)

1,134

503

975

(107) Comprehensive income (loss) (32,344)

(14,611)

128,415

(46,955)

258,118 Less: comprehensive income

attributable to non-controlling

interests and redeemable non-

controlling interest 15,637

20,337

3,690

35,974

28,852 Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to Canadian Solar

Inc. $ (47,981)

$ (34,948)

$124,725

$ (82,929)

$

229,266























Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands of U.S.

Dollars)





June 30,

December

31,







2024

2023

ASSETS









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,619,837

$ 1,938,689



Restricted cash

562,427

999,933



Accounts receivable trade, net

1,019,370

904,943



Accounts receivable, unbilled

164,226

101,435



Amounts due from related parties

35,215

40,582



Inventories

1,204,986

1,179,641



Value added tax recoverable

171,859

162,737



Advances to suppliers, net

172,408

193,818



Derivative assets

5,613

9,282



Project assets

555,555

280,793



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

268,433

283,600

Total current assets

5,779,929

6,095,453

Restricted cash

9,977

7,810

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,079,646

3,088,442

Solar power systems, net

1,266,529

951,513

Deferred tax assets, net

314,200

263,458

Advances to suppliers, net

231,298

132,218

Investments in affiliates

227,703

236,928

Intangible assets, net

33,923

19,727

Project assets

688,648

576,793

Right-of-use assets

226,517

237,007

Amounts due from related parties

38,668

32,313

Other non-current assets

239,899

254,098

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 12,136,937

$ 11,895,760



















Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(In Thousands of U.S.

Dollars)



June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-

CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings $ 2,036,003

$ 1,805,198



Accounts payable 842,105

813,677



Short-term notes payable 765,511

878,285



Amounts due to related parties 3,629

511



Other payables 1,179,390

1,359,679



Advances from customers 274,051

392,308



Derivative liabilities 1,387

6,702



Operating lease liabilities 18,006

20,204



Other current liabilities 458,808

587,827

Total current liabilities 5,578,890

5,864,391

Long-term borrowings 1,623,626

1,265,965

Green bonds and convertible notes 375,163

389,033

Liability for uncertain tax positions 5,847

5,701

Deferred tax liabilities 88,624

82,828

Operating lease liabilities 113,331

116,846

Other non-current liabilities 491,554

465,752

TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,277,035

8,190,516











Redeemable non-controlling interest $ 72,785

$ -











Equity:









Common shares 835,543

835,543



Additional paid-in capital 470,628

292,737



Retained earnings 1,565,881

1,549,707



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (215,620)

(118,744)

Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders'

equity 2,656,432

2,559,243

Non-controlling interests 1,130,685

1,146,001

TOTAL EQUITY 3,787,117

3,705,244

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-

CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY $ 12,136,937

$ 11,895,760



Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands of

U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Activities:

















Net income $ 27,424

$ 36,223

$ 197,536

$ 63,647

$ 304,365 Adjustments to reconcile net

income to net cash provided by

operating activities 174,201

158,350

190,634

332,551

258,372 Changes in operating assets

and liabilities (630,963)

(486,060)

(98,611)

(1,117,023)

(226,006) Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities (429,338)

(291,487)

289,559

(720,825)

336,731



















Investing Activities:

















Purchase of property, plant and

equipment (390,248)

(266,462)

(283,065)

(656,710)

(516,097) Purchase of solar power

systems (10,936)

(173,341)

(36,329)

(184,277)

(146,195) Other investing activities 2,515

6,832

(17,927)

9,347

(29,010) Net cash used in investing

activities (398,669)

(432,971)

(337,321)

(831,640)

(691,302)



















Financing Activities:

















Net proceeds from sale of

subsidiary's redeemable

preferred shares 297,000

-

-

297,000

- Payments for repurchase of

subsidiary's ordinary shares (70,624)

-

-

(70,624)

- Net proceeds from subsidiary's

public offering of ordinary shares -

-

803,645

-

803,645 Other financing activities (38,778)

723,412

547,492

684,634

927,241 Net cash provided by financing

activities 187,598

723,412

1,351,137

911,010

1,730,886 Effect of exchange rate changes (61,483)

(51,253)

(128,769)

(112,736)

(95,679) Net increase (decrease) in cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash (701,892)

(52,299)

1,174,606

(754,191)

1,280,636 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the beginning

of the period $ 2,894,133

$ 2,946,432

$ 2,075,533

$ 2,946,432

$ 1,969,503 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the end of the

period $ 2,192,241

$ 2,894,133

$ 3,250,139

$ 2,192,241

$ 3,250,139























SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.