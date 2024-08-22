Omnia Exterior Solutions Expands Ohio And Colorado Market Coverage With The Addition Of Great Roofing And Restoration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Exterior SolutionsTM , a portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP ("CCMP"), today announced their partnership with Great Roofing and Restoration LLC. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Great Roofing provides roofing, siding, gutter and general contracting services in the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, markets as well as Denver, Colorado Springs and the majority of the Front Range of Colorado. This marks the sixth partnership in 2024 added to Omnia Exterior Solutions' portfolio and the ninth since its launch in May 2023.

"Josh and Brant are a terrific fit for Omnia's culture and business," says Omnia Exterior Solutions chairman of the board Jim Ziminski. "They are well known and respected by many of our current partners and everyone is very excited to learn and grow from their experience and expertise."

Great Roofing launched in 2008 as a one-person shop in Colorado and grew to a multi-city and state operation with 28 employees.

Partners Joshua R. Martin and Brant Langdon attribute the company's success to their commitment to delivering top-notch roofing and restoration services to their customers.

"We believe Omnia Exteriors provides the ideal opportunity to take that commitment to a new level, and that this partnership will allow us to utilize best practices that all of our new partners currently employ," says Martin, Great Roofing president. "This will help us get things done faster and even more efficiently, which will provide enhanced benefits to our customers," he adds.

"Joining forces with the best, most professional and reputable roofing contractors across the country gives Great Roofing a unique competitive advantage," adds Brant Langdon, vice president of Great Roofing. "Omnia's resources will help us achieve an unmatchable customer experience, which has always been our goal."

Beyond the ability to grow and strengthen business, Martin is equally excited about the opportunity that Omnia Exteriors provides for his employees.

"Joining Omnia gives our people an investment in the growth of our business as well as Omnia as a whole," he explains. "The quality and character of Omnia leadership as well as those in the individual partner companies-especially the fact that they all place such a tremendous value on the people in the organization-made joining the platform a very easy decision."



Extremely proficient in the installation of traditional roofing materials, Great Roofing is recognized as specialists in the installation of high-end roofing systems, which require greater skills and expertise. Currently, they are the number one installer of DaVinci Roofscapes in Ohio. Great Roofing also believes in giving back to their communities and is very involved at the local level, particularly with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Langdon serves as a member of St. Jude's Advisory Board in Colorado.

Omnia Exterior Solutions

Launched in 2023 as a portfolio company of CCMP, Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services. The company was formed to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and comprises exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. To inquire about exclusive partnerships, contact Omnia Exterior Solutions' buy-side advisors Jim Ziminski ([email protected] ) or Mike Blumenfeld ([email protected] ) or visit omniaexteriorsolutions .

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a

New York

based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies

in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America.

CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through

strategic and operational support.

Visit .



SOURCE Omnia Exterior Solutions